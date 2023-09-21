State announces school accountability measure

Gov. Joe Lombardo and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert announced Thursday the “Acing Accountability” initiative.

Gov. Joe Lombardo and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert announced the "Acing Accountability" initiative during a press conference at Mater Academy Mountain Vista, a public charter school in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Joe Lombardo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

State Education Superintendent Jhone Ebert spends time with students at Rosemary Clarke Middle School in Pahrump in 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

State officials announced Thursday that they’re establishing accountability metrics after appropriating an additional $2.6 billion in funding for K-12 public education over the next two years.

Gov. Joe Lombardo and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert announced the “Acing Accountability” initiative during a press conference at Mater Academy Mountain Vista, a public charter school in Las Vegas.

Lombardo said he signed the largest education budget in the state’s history — totaling more than $12 billion over the biennium— like he pledged in his State of the State address in January.

“With this historic funding, however, comes unprecedented accountability,” he said.

Several bills during the legislative session called for the creation of accountability measures for the state’s 17 school districts and the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority.

One of them was Senate Bill 98, which requires the Superintendent of Public Instruction to create performance metrics.

Ebert said in a news release: “When Nevada invests in our students, we invest in our future. In the past, we have shown returns on the investments we’ve made. We look forward to the return we will see from this historic investment.”

Districts will be measured on student outcomes for this school year and the 2024-25 school year.

A rubric will be used to determine whether a district is exceeding, meeting, approaching or failing to meet expectations for each metric.

The Nevada Department of Education will monitor and post yearly results.

Districts will be assessed on six “essential questions covering these topics:

— Effectively implementing reading and math resources

— Kindergarten through third grade progress in literacy

— Fourth through eighth grade growth and proficiency in math

— High school graduates being prepared for college and careers

— A workforce that can meet student needs

— The use of innovative solutions

School districts and charter schools will also develop other performance metrics that will be approved by the state.

What metrics will be used

Literacy growth and proficiency for kindergarten through third grades will be gauged using the Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) assessment.

For fourth through eighth grade math, growth and proficiency will be measured using results on the Smarter Balanced standardized test students take in the spring.

For college and career readiness, one goal is for at least 75 percent of high school students to enroll for the 2024-25 school year in at least one class needed to meet the state’s requirements for a college and career ready diploma.

The workforce metric includes a requirement for showing at least a 20 percent decrease in the number of unfilled positions — which includes those temporarily filled by a substitute — or having at least 95 percent of classrooms with a licensed educator teaching in their endorsed area.

Districts must also meet additional metrics meant to reduce the gap between the percentage of long-term substitutes and vacancies at Title 1 schools — those with a high poverty rate — compared with others in the district.

Following the news conference Thursday, Lombardo and Ebert toured preschool classrooms at Mater Academy Mountain Vista.

CCEA response

The Clark County Education Association — a teachers union that represents about 18,000 licensed employees — said in a statement Thursday that it supports Lombardo’s efforts to impose accountability standards.

But CCEA said it has “no confidence” in Superintendent Jesus Jara or the school board to “live up to this standard for improved student outcomes.”

The union said it is clear that Jara has “gone rogue” and hasn’t listened to the demands for accountability from the governor or legislative leadership in the past.

The union said it will do its part to hold the school district accountable and “expose misleading reports” that Jara may issue.

It also said it believes stronger measures such as receivership are needed in the district.

“We believe direct intervention like receivership should occur — removing the CCSD administration and replacing it with an interim administration by the Superintendent of Public Instruction to ensure that student outcomes improve and the historic funding levels passed this past legislative session find their way into the classroom,” the union said.

Last week, the district declared an impasse in collective bargaining with the teachers union after 11 negotiation sessions since late March.

Also, a district judge ruled last week that a teacher strike had occurred — a step taken following eight schools closing for one day each since Sept. 1 due to unexpected teacher shortages — and issued a preliminary injunction to halt “rolling sickouts.”

The union has denied any involvement and appealed to the Nevada Supreme Court, which rejected an emergency motion for stay. The appeal is still pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on X.