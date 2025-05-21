Student sues CCSD, Cheyenne High School over bullying

A student is holding the Clark County School District and her school accountable for a bullying incident in court.

A student is seeking to hold the Clark County School District and her school accountable for a bullying incident.

Esela Avila Moya filed a lawsuit in District Court on Tuesday against the school district and Cheyenne High School. It makes two claims of negligence and asks for a jury trial.

“Defendants, and each of them, were notified and had knowledge in advance of the threat of the violence and failed to act to protect Plaintiff while she was on the premises and, therefore, Defendants had notice, actual or constructive, of the incident prior to it occurring,” the complaint said.

Moya was a student at Cheyenne High School when on Aug. 28, 2023, another student “violently assaulted her,” the complaint said.

The lawsuit said that the school was aware that other students harassed, bullied and threatened Moya, but had refused to provide safety or secure the premises.

CCSD said that it does not comment on pending litigation.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.