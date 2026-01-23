Student walkouts against ICE, new bell schedule discussed at School Board meeting

Jesse Welsh, deputy superintendent of teaching and learning for CCSD, responds to a question during a school board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Local high school walkouts in which students protested against U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement and the decision to adjust school start times were among the topics of discussion at Thursday’s Clark County School Board meeting.

A number of speakers during a public comment session — including former Clark County School District students — showed support for the student protesters and said they appropriately exercised their right to free speech when they walked out of classes this week, while others panned the district for allowing students to leave teacher supervision during school hours.

“This is not disorder or an excuse to skip class. This is young people responding to fear. Fear for their parents, their siblings, their classmates and, in many cases, themselves.” said Noé Orosco of the Nevada Immigrant Coalition, a group that opposes mass deportation and says it advocates for immigrants, regardless of legal status. “These students participated in the very skills we claim to value: critical thinking, leadership and moral responsibility.”

The few at the meeting who spoke in opposition to the walkouts emphasized the public safety threat that the groups of unsupervised students posed.

Raeann Tobin, a member of the activist group Moms for Liberty in Clark County, pointed to one student at Desert Rose High School being hit by a vehicle while protesting. Allowing students to walk out of classes was a “reckless endangerment of our children’s lives,” she said.

“They left the safety of their classrooms, stepped into busy streets unsupervised by their parents and put themselves and the public in real danger,” Tobin said of the student protesters. “Politics need to be kept out of the classroom, period.”

In the walkouts, the student protesters voiced their opposition to ICE’s tactics as well as the fatal shooting by ICE officer Jonathan Ross of Renee Good in Minneapolis. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a promise to crack down on illegal immigration, has consistently defended its policies as acting on the mandate received in the 2024 election.

Critics in Minnesota have been blasting the ongoing immigration sweeps there by Department of Homeland Security-led agencies and have been protesting in large numbers. Meanwhile, Greg Bovino, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official who has been the face of the crackdowns, said 3,000 “of some of the most dangerous offenders” have been arrested in the state in the past six weeks.

Start time debate

Earlier in the meeting, trustees questioned Jesse Welsh, deputy superintendent of teaching and learning, about the newly announced changes to school start times for the 2026-2027 school year.

Generally, elementary and high school students will start later, while middle schoolers will enter classrooms earlier.

The School Board received thirteen written public comments about the bell schedule change, with all but one voicing opposition to the change.

Some public opposition revolved around a December survey issued by the school district which asked community members to rate four different bell schedules. The schedule ultimately selected by district officials had 55.3 percent of respondents saying they strongly or somewhat supported it, but a proposal to simply move all start times 30 minutes later received 57.4 percent support.

Asked by Trustee Brenda Zamora why district officials didn’t choose to move forward with the most popular option, Welsh said he had to take into account concerns from elementary school principals. If elementary schools started and ended half and hour later, Welsh said, child care programs could be strained and kids could face walks home in the dark during the winter months.

“This is a decision that we’re choosing to make as a community, and it is going to require all of us to be somewhat flexible,” Welsh said.

Jeremy Heckler, president of the Nevada Education Association of Southern Nevada, told the School Board during public comment that some teachers have told him they’re concerned about how bell schedule changes will affect their work-life balance.

“We are in favor of whatever we can do to help our students and see them succeed. But we are also people, too,” Heckler said.

