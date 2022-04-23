Students sell veggies and more at Summerlin farmers market — PHOTOS
On Friday, the Clark County School District hosted the second annual Student Farmers Market at Downtown Summerlin.
In conjunction with Green our Planet, the free event featured 600 students from 60 schools in Southern Nevada. Students operated the market, sold fruits and vegetables (that were grown in school gardens) and handmade crafts.
The market allowed students to learn about finances and business skills.