Students sell veggies and more at Summerlin farmers market — PHOTOS

On Friday, the Clark County School District hosted the second annual Student Farmers Market at Downtown Summerlin.

Skylar Schill, 8, second grader of Bass Elementary School, sells vegetables at their booth, Friday, April 22, 2022, during the Student Farmers Market organized by Green Our Planet at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Roundy Elementary School students work at their booth, Friday, April 22, 2022, during the Student Farmers Market organized by Green Our Planet at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Artworks by Roundy Elementary School students are sold at their booth, Friday, April 22, 2022, during the Student Farmers Market organized by Green Our Planet at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Bass Elementary School students work at their booth, Friday, April 22, 2022, during the Student Farmers Market organized by Green Our Planet at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Vegas Verdes Elementary School students work at their booth, Friday, April 22, 2022, during the Student Farmers Market organized by Green Our Planet at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Long Elementary School students Gթonte Brady, 11 and Maria Quintanilla, 11, sell vegetables, Friday, April 22, 2022, during the Student Farmers Market organized by Green Our Planet at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Student Farmers Market organized by Green Our Planet is seen, Friday, April 22, 2022, at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

In conjunction with Green our Planet, the free event featured 600 students from 60 schools in Southern Nevada. Students operated the market, sold fruits and vegetables (that were grown in school gardens) and handmade crafts.

The market allowed students to learn about finances and business skills.