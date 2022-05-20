Students slam CCSD over ‘unjust’ graduation dress code

Seniors at Rancho High School are pushing back against what they say is an unjust graduation dress code.

Rancho High School seniors Ashley Garcia-Vallardes, left, and Marysol Rodriguez stand outside the Clark County School District Edward A. Greer Education Center, 2832 E Flamingo Road, on Tuesday, May 19. The students are pushing back against a policy that they say is preventing them from wearing cultural regalia at graduation. (Lorraine Longhi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When Ashley Garcia-Vallardes and Marysol Rodriguez graduate from Rancho High School in two weeks, they want to do so wearing stoles that represent their family, culture and identity.

For Garcia-Vallardes, it’s a stole with the flags of Guatemala and Mexico and a pin of the quetzal, the national bird of Guatemala. For Rodriguez, it’s a green stole meant to honor her family, her 1-year-old daughter and her Hispanic community.

But the students are working against what they call an unjust and infuriating runaround that their school and the Clark County School District has given them regarding their graduation dress code.

Garcia-Vallardes and Rodriguez spoke Thursday at the last regular Clark County School Board meeting of the school year to express their frustrations at being unable to wear cultural regalia to graduation.

“I want to remember graduation with this stole, medals and cords that I want to show my community, that as a first-generation student in CCSD, I was able to accomplish what seemed the impossible,” Garcia-Vallardes told the board on Thursday.

Garcia-Vallardes said she and her fellow students have sent emails to Superintendent Jesus Jara and board President Irene Cepeda about the dress code and didn’t receive a response.

Jara said Thursday that decisions regarding what students can wear at graduation are made by each individual school, not by the district.

Following Jara’s comments, the students told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that they felt dismissed and disrespected.

“We’re not getting a clear message,” Rodriguez said. “It’s almost like we’re not being heard. It’s very disappointing. We can’t keep battling this unjust dress code weeks before our graduation.”

At an assembly discussing what’s expected of students for graduation, students were told that any stoles worn have to be issued by the school district and have to be associated with a club at their school, according to Garcia-Vallardes.

But some clubs, like Rancho’s Gay Straight Alliance or its Polynesian Club, don’t have the ability or resources to hand out commemorative stoles to its members, she said.

“It is incredibly unjust that we have to earn our culture from CCSD when it is our natural right to represent our culture, heritage and identity,” Garcia-Vallardes told board members Thursday.

The students said they were ultimately told by Rancho staff that the dress code was a district issue. The students have spoken out at multiple board meetings and held a protest over the issue earlier this week outside of the high school.

“Who are we coming to? Because we’re not getting anything done at our school. We’re not getting anything done here,” Rodriguez said. “We just need a clear answer.”

The students are asking that cultural, ethnic and identity-based graduation items are able to be worn by students at graduation, upon approval.

District staff connected with the students at the meeting and said they would touch base with Rancho staff following the meeting.

“It’s very infuriating and just frustrating to hear that the places that we’re supposed to go are not helping us,” Garcia-Vallardes said.

Contact Lorraine Longhi at 480-243-4086 or llonghi@reviewjournal.com. Follow her @lolonghi on Twitter.