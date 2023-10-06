91°F
Education

Students walk out of downtown Las Vegas school in support of teachers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2023 - 2:07 pm
 
Students walk out of Las Vegas Academy of the Arts on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, calling for teacher ...
Students walk out of Las Vegas Academy of the Arts on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, calling for teacher pay increases. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students walk out of Las Vegas Academy of the Arts on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, calling for teacher ...
Students walk out of Las Vegas Academy of the Arts on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, calling for teacher pay increases. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students walk out of Las Vegas Academy of the Arts on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, calling for teacher ...
Students walk out of Las Vegas Academy of the Arts on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, calling for teacher pay increases. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than 100 students walked out of Las Vegas Academy of the Arts on Friday calling for teacher pay increases.

The crowd of teenagers gathered starting at 1 p.m. in front of the school’s main entrance on South Seventh Street in downtown Las Vegas. School employees were outside supervising.

Some students were carrying Clark County Education Association signs, while others brought homemade ones.

Students chanted phrases like, “Pay our teachers” and “Do what’s fair. The money is there.”

The Clark County School District declared an impasse last month in contact negotiations with the teachers union after 11 bargaining sessions since late March. The matter now heads to arbitration.

Union members have held protests since July. And student walkouts have occurred at a few schools, including Basic Academy of International Studies and Clark High School.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on X.

