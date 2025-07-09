Summerlin Middle School wins CCSD competition for 3rd year in a row

Rogich Middle School won CCSD’s Superintendent’s Cup, which is a series of competitions among athletics and student activities for middle schools in the school district.

Sig Rogich Middle School is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Students at the Summerlin school won the spring Vocabulary Bowl competition for middle schools in North America after winning last year's fall competition. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Summerlin middle school outcompeted its peers in a Clark County School District contest for the third year in a row.

Rogich Middle School won the school district’s Superintendent’s Cup, which includes a series of competitions among athletics and student activities for middle schools in the school district. Behind Rogich was Miller Middle School and Mannion Middle School, which placed in second and third places respectively.

The cup was introduced during the 2022-2023 school year, and CCSD said it “encourages friendly competition” among the middle schools. The schools compete in flag football, basketball, soccer, spelling bee, JV Quiz and chess. The school that accumulates the most points throughout the year wins.

“Needless to say, we are so very proud of our students, coaches and advisors who work very hard and never take this accomplishment for granted,” Rogich Principal Suzie Harrison-Rollins said in a statement. “The students are well-aware of the scoring and watch closely throughout the year, knowing just how many points we have earned each step of the way. I could not be more proud of all of them.”

In addition to winning the cup the two prior school years, Rogich — a five-star school in Nevada’s five-star rating system — has won several other national honors.

The school was named a Blue Ribbon School in 2015 and was invited to visit the White House. The national award, offered through the U.S. Department of Education, honors “high-performing schools and schools that are making great strides in closing achievement gaps.”

The middle school also won the Division I Vocabulary Bowl for middle school kids in 2023 and 2024. That contest is the largest vocabulary competition, with over 380,000 students from 2,100 schools throughout the United States and Canada.

“It is such an honor for students, teachers and administrators to be recognized with this type of an award,” namesake Sig Rogich said in a statement. “We are just so amazingly fortunate to have a leader like Suzie Harrison-Rollins and dedicated teachers that help bring about success for our students and the school.”

