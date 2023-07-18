Superintendent Jara email to teachers seeks to clarify ‘false narratives’ about pay

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara said in a Tuesday email to teachers and other licensed employees that he wanted to clarify “pay and compensation questions.”

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara, right, with Greg Manzi, assistant superintendent of assessment, accountability, research and school improvement, speaks during a press conference on a new online data dashboard for all schools, at CCSD headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara said in a Tuesday email to teachers and other licensed employees that he wanted to clarify “pay and compensation questions” instead of allowing “false narratives” to persist amid contract negotiations.

Jara wrote that the nation’s fifth-largest school district — which has more than 300,000 students and about 40,000 employees — is negotiating with its five employee unions, including the Clark County Education Association teachers union.

“Despite what you may have heard, the current contract remains in effect until a new contract is agreed upon,” he wrote.

Jara’s email is the latest in a series of contentious interactions between the district and teachers union.

In recent months, CCEA has called for Jara’s resignation and said it wants a salary adjustment for all educators — 10 percent in the first year and 8 percent in the second — while alleging the district isn’t willing to prioritize using state education money toward boosting teacher pay.

But the district says the union’s demands would lead to a budget deficit and it wants to implement a new salary schedule instead.

The legislature allocated more than $2 billion in additional K-12 education funding over the next two years and $250 million more for teacher raises.

In his message to employees, Jara wrote the district must adopt a new salary schedule so “we can attempt to properly compensate you for the years of experience and education you bring to our classrooms.”

Only 7 percent of the district’s licensed educators are properly paid for their education and experience, he wrote.

“Our proposal calls for a one-time look back to accurately place licensed personnel on a salary schedule commensurate with their experience and education, which for many educators would result in more compensation beyond the amounts demanded by CCEA,” Jara wrote.

CCEA’s proposed salary increase for all educators would perpetuate the existing “inequitable” salary schedule, ignoring retention challenges,” he said.

Jara said he and the School Board intend to dedicate increased state funding to employee compensation, but CCEA’s requests far exceed the money provided and would require the district to use one-time funds.

It would be irresponsible to use one-time funds for “ongoing compensation purposes, even if the District could legally do so, which is uncertain,” Jara said.

He also addressed the teacher shortage, calling it a “nationwide problem that can not be fixed overnight.”

Jara said the district saw a net gain of about 450 licensed employees last school year due to incentives and recruiting efforts.

He said that “despite inaccurate reports from some,” the district’s average separation rate — excluding retirements and health-related reasons — remains at about 6 percent.

Jara also addressed district efforts to renew contract waivers that added 19 minutes of instructional time at more than 45 schools, but said CCEA rejected those attempts.

The district has proposed contract language that would allow for the additional 19 minutes, and clarified during negotiations that it would continue to pay teachers for that time, according to the superintendent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

