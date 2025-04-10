Superintendent Jhone Ebert to start Monday, paid $385K

Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert, a candidate for superintendent of the Clark County School District, speaks during a community forum for the three finalists for the district’s superintendent job at Rancho High School on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Clark County School Board is scheduled to approve a contract with incoming Superintendent Jhone Ebert at Thursday’s meeting.

Ebert will assume her new role on Monday and receive a $385,000 salary, according to her contract, which expires on April 14, 2029.

She is also eligible for a five percent annual bonus after a performance evaluation from the school board. For her current salary, that’s a $19,250 bonus.

After a year-long process with multi-step process, the School Board voted unanimously on March 13 to select Ebert for the role as the leader of the fifth largest school district in the country. Ebert is currently the superintendent of public instruction for Nevada.

Gov. Joe Lombardo appointed Steve Canavero, who formerly held the role full time, to serve in the interim starting Monday. The State Board of Education launched its process for selecting someone for the permanent role earlier this month. It will put forward three names from which Lombardo can select.

If Ebert gives notice of resignation as superintendent or the board gives notice that it is firing her, she is required to pause all hiring, promotions, appointments and/or transfer of any personnel. She is also prohibited from increasing salaries for any employee for the remainder of her term.

Former Superintendent Jesus Jara gave members of his executive cabinet significant raises a month before he resigned in February 2024. The raises cost taxpayers more than $323,000, according to a Las Vegas Review-Journal analysis of public records. He also gave new contracts to his top administrators with added benefits that cost taxpayers $3 million in his final weeks.

Ebert’s contract allows her to get paid for five unused vacation days at the end of each year. If her employment is terminated, she will be paid for all unused sick days at her full salaried rate.

At the end of a “successful contract,” any sick leave payout will be capped at a maximum of 10 percent of her salary.

Ebert is allowed to resign if she gives at least 90 days notice to the school board. She will be entitled to receive all pay and benefits up to and including the date of her resignation. If she resigns before her contract is up, Ebert is not entitled to any benefits that accrue at the end of the term.

The school board can end Ebert’s contract by providing 30 days of written notice, according to the contract. Ebert will be paid to the end of her term. If the board ends her employment within 12 months of the end of her contract, she will receive pay and benefits until the end date of her contract.

If Ebert is terminated “for cause,” the same rules apply as if she resigns. The causes for Ebert’s termination are failure to obtain and maintain certification, conviction of a felony or misdemeanor involving moral turpitude, act or omission constituting malfeasance, neglect or refusal to discharge the substantial duties of her office for 30 days, refusal to follow a lawful order of the board or habitual intoxication or abuse of drugs.

If the board terminates her for cause, Ebert is entitled to a fair hearing before the board or a hearing officer.

The school district will also defend Ebert in any litigation in which she is listed as a defendant acting as superintendent, according to the contract.

Her contract also allows her to accept consulting work, speaking engagements, writing, lecturing or other activities if they do not interfere with her job or conflict with board policies.

