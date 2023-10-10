TEACH Las Vegas to resume classes

Last week, the school’s executive director resigned, and police were called to the campus on North Rancho Drive to respond to two disturbances.

Classes will resume Wednesday at TEACH Las Vegas after an unexpected closure last week and the school’s announcement that it’s considering “forming a close relationship” with another local charter school.

Last week, the school’s executive director resigned, and police were called to the campus on North Rancho Drive to respond to two disturbances. A number of parents withdrew their students and some teachers quit.

In a Tuesday letter posted on its website, TEACH Las Vegas wrote that it’s in discussions with another local charter school, which could include “possibly joining that school’s network.”

The letter says it’s too early to provide details, including the name of the other school.

The most likely outcome would be no change in TEACH Las Vegas’ location or employees, but a new executive director and board of directors, according to the letter.

“That new charter school relationship would likely mean an immediate improvement in TEACH Las Vegas’ academic and financial outlook,” the school wrote.

The school wrote it was “saddened” to see some families leave recently but pleased that more than 330 students — about 82 percent — remain enrolled.

Some teachers are “pursuing other options,” but many have stayed — including all middle school teachers — “comfortably allowing us to restart regularly-scheduled classes tomorrow and beyond,” according to the letter.

The school said the “outpouring of support” from parents and employees has been “truly phenomenal.”

Originally, TEACH Las Vegas had an emergency school board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, but it was canceled shortly before it was scheduled to begin.

There are many moving parts in considering an affiliation with another charter school, the school wrote.

“With that in mind, our Board would like to focus on further developing our transition plans, instead of holding tonight’s special Board meeting,” according to the letter.

The next regular board meeting is 5 p.m. Oct. 17.

“The Board anticipates having a nearly full set of plans to share with you then,” the school wrote.

Tuesday’s meeting agenda included an information-only status report on the school following the former executive director’s “voluntary, unforeseen resignation.”

Another item called for voting on the “future direction and operation of the school.”

Director resigns and classes canceled

Last week, the school’s executive director Andrea Moore resigned.

Board Chair Trishawn Allison posted a letter on the school’s website and Facebook page announcing Moore’s resignation — which didn’t include a reason for her departure — and saying the school would operate as usual.

But classes were abruptly canceled Thursday morning and the closure has continued since then.

Las Vegas police were also called Thursday morning to the campus during pickup to respond to two disturbances. No one was detained or arrested.

A post on the school’s website notes that Monday and Tuesday were “pupil-free days” as originally planned.

The school’s calendar shows Monday was a scheduled professional development day and Tuesday was set aside for parent-teacher conferences.

The Las Vegas campus is part of the TEACH Public Schools network, which includes a few campuses in Los Angeles.

Network CEO Raul Carranza has temporarily relocated to Las Vegas to be the school’s interim director.

Carranza was scheduled to meet with teachers Monday and then hold three grade-level parent meetings Tuesday, according to the school’s website.

“Dr. Raul Carranza already met with dozens of you to discuss the school,” the school wrote in the Tuesday letter. “He was very encouraged and excited by your enthusiasm and loyalty — while also hearing your important concerns about the school’s recent and upcoming challenges.”

The Nevada State Public Charter School Authority said in a statement last week to the Review-Journal that it’s aware of the situation at the school and “deployed staff to assess the school environment and ensure the safety of students and staff.”

The authority also said: “We remain in constant communication with the school’s board to mitigate the impact on students and families.”

The charter authority has a regular board meeting Friday, but there’s no agenda item about TEACH Las Vegas.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on X.