Teachers health trust tells providers it lacks money for past claims

THT Health’s latest financial crisis was detailed in a letter sent this week to medical providers. Whether Clark County teachers have been notified is unclear.

(Getty Images)

The health insurance trust that covers thousands of Clark County teachers and their dependents does not have the money to cover claims made prior to July, according to a recent letter to medical providers.

“To be fully transparent, these claims are not currently funded,” the letter reads. “We are working tirelessly and evaluating any available option to resolve this situation.”

The letter, signed by THT Health’s CEO Tom Zumtobel, offers the latest glimpse into the bleak financial picture of a health trust that has been circling the drain for months, and, according to a class-action lawsuit filed in 2017, is known for its “problems with non-payment.”

“For the past year, the Teachers Health Trust has not met the expectations of our providers and our members, and for this, we wholeheartedly apologize,” the letter states. “Both you and our members deserve a better partner in health, and that is our sole mission for the upcoming year.”

Whether Clark County School District employees have been notified of the health trust’s latest financial crisis is unclear. THT Health, formerly the Teachers Health Trust, did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the letter, which was sent to its providers as early as Tuesday.

Records previously obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal showed that the nonprofit trust was $43 million in debt as of February. It is not known if that number has changed since then.

In an effort to keep the trust afloat, THT Health announced several changes last month as part of a deal with the school district and the teachers union, Clark County Education Association.

Those changes included a new administrator and two new insurance plans for the school district’s 18,000 teachers and their family members, who, for years, have reported being turned away from doctors’ offices due to their health insurance coverage.

The deal also included a $35 million advance from the school district in exchange for “more transparency” from the trust.

According to the letter sent this week, the millions in financial assistance from the district “was a prepayment of the September through November 2021 premium.”

The funds will not help reconcile past claims.

Concerns of trouble ahead for the trust were first raised in December 2019 and again in March 2020, records show, with reports that medical expenses were coming in at 90 percent or more of income and outpacing an increased employer contribution from the district.

Around this time, Laura Penrod, an English teacher at Southwest Career and Technical Academy, said she was dropped as a patient by her dental office over non-payment by THT Health.

“It was the first dentist I ever liked, and I had to stop seeing him due to THT negligence in paying their bills on time,” she told the Review-Journal on Thursday.

More than a year has gone by since she last paid a visit to a dentist.

“Dental work is intimate,” Penrod said, “and I don’t trust just anyone.”

The executive director of the teachers union, which oversees THT Health, was not immediately available Thursday to provide a comment, while the school district deferred any questions to the union and THT Health.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.