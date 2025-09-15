Teachers ‘no longer assigned to classrooms’ after Charlie Kirk posts, CCSD says

Superintendent Jhone Ebert said the school district must uphold free speech while also keeping students safe.

Jhone Ebert, superintendent of the Clark County School District, during a Clark County School Board meeting at the Edward A. Greer Education Center Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Teachers who made posts about the death of Charlie Kirk that caused “substantial disruption” to the Clark County School District are no longer assigned to classrooms, Superintendent Jhone Ebert announced.

In a statement released Monday, Ebert wrote that she and her team had spent extensive time in the last week processing thousands of emails, social media posts and direct messages related to the conservative activist’s death. She wrote that school district leadership condemns political violence and notified all school district employees on Friday that they will not tolerate “any speech or conduct regarding political violence that causes a material or substantial disruption to our operations.”

Ebert wrote that, while the school district upholds freedom of speech, it has an obligation to ensure that schools are safe and focused on learning.

“In addition, to protect all staff and students, CCSD teachers whose posts regarding the death of Mr. Kirk have caused substantial disruption to the District and raised concerns about safety are currently not assigned to classrooms,” she wrote.

It was not immediately clear how many teachers are no longer assigned to their classrooms because of social media posts related to Kirk’s death.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.