102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Education

Teachers union holds meeting on next steps in contract negotiations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2023 - 12:59 pm
 
John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association, speaks during a ...
John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association, speaks during a rally outside of the Sawyer Building on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Clark County Education Association held a member meeting Saturday to consider its next steps as contract negotiations continue.

The teachers union — which represents about 18,000 licensed employees — met starting at 9 a.m. at Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV.

With a substantial crowd, most wearing blue union T-shirts, inside the pavilion, CCEA officials at the entrance denied the media access to the meeting and said there were no plans for a news conference to discuss what transpired.

Neither CCEA executive director John Vellardita nor union spokesperson Kennan Korth could be reached by phone after the scheduled 11 a.m. ending time of the meeting.

Negotiations have been underway since late March between the union and Clark County School District over topics such as pay, benefits and working conditions.

The union set a Saturday deadline for a two-year collective bargaining agreement to be reached or members could consider “work actions,” union leaders previously said.

The district filed a lawsuit July 31 seeking an injunction to prevent a future teacher strike. The union filed a motion to dismiss Monday.

A District Court judge denied the district’s injunction request Tuesday, saying there’s not enough information to indicate a strike will occur. But she said that she found statements by CCEA Executive Director John Vellardita concerning and that she could entertain a one-day notice for a return to court.

The union has held protests since July, including at school board meetings Aug. 10 and on Thursday, where three union members were removed from the meeting room by police.

Rallies outside of school campuses also have taken place over the last few weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on X. Review-Journal staff writer Jeff Burbank contributed to this report.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
God, country, Trump: Thousands gather at far-right convention in NLV
God, country, Trump: Thousands gather at far-right convention in NLV
2
3 ousted at CCSD board meeting; teachers union protests outside
3 ousted at CCSD board meeting; teachers union protests outside
3
Lawmaker was hired to lead nonprofit, weeks after voting to give it $250K in funds
Lawmaker was hired to lead nonprofit, weeks after voting to give it $250K in funds
4
Lombardo ‘serious’ about bringing AC/DC to Super Bowl
Lombardo ‘serious’ about bringing AC/DC to Super Bowl
5
Trump co-defendant Powell requests speedy trial
Trump co-defendant Powell requests speedy trial
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Teachers union says CCSD suit to prevent strike is premature
Teachers union says CCSD suit to prevent strike is premature
Teachers union files response to CCSD lawsuit
Teachers union files response to CCSD lawsuit
CCSD sues teachers union to prevent strike
CCSD sues teachers union to prevent strike
3 ousted at CCSD board meeting; teachers union protests outside
3 ousted at CCSD board meeting; teachers union protests outside
Judge denies CCSD bid to stop strike
Judge denies CCSD bid to stop strike
Teachers union wants to dismiss CCSD lawsuit
Teachers union wants to dismiss CCSD lawsuit