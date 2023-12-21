Teachers union holds press conference on new contract with CCSD

The Clark County Education Association held a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the contract agreement reached with the Clark County School District.

A new contract for Clark County School District teachers is worth more than $750 million, union officials said Thursday as they celebrated the “historic” agreement.

“This has never been achieved in this school district ever in its history, with the sum of money that’s three-quarters of a billion dollars,” John Vellardita, the Clark County Education Association’s executive director, said during a news conference.

The negotiated agreement, approved by an arbitrator, was announced Wednesday and came after a long period of negotiations and disputes between the teachers union and the school district.

Sticking points had included teacher compensation, and securing resources for special education teachers and staff in high-vacancy schools, according to the union.

Union officials said Thursday that the new contract’s pay raises for teachers will help with recruitment efforts and make Clark County competitive with other school districts in the western U.S.

Vellardita said he hopes the contract also will prevent more teachers from leaving education, after about 300 teachers have quit since August.

In mid-September, the district declared an impasse in negotiations with the teachers union, which represents more than 16,000 licensed employees.

The move came after 11 bargaining sessions were held beginning in late March.

Marie Neisess, the union’s president, said Thursday that it was “completely unacceptable” that negotiations had stretched on for months.

“This system is broken,” she said. “We cannot continue to do this every two years.”

The school district did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Teachers union members held protests that started over the summer, including at two school board meetings in August and in front of school campuses. Some students also organized walkouts.

An arbitrator who was appointed in December directed the school district and teachers union to resume negotiations. The arbitrator then accepted an agreement Thursday.

The new contract calls for a 10 percent salary increase the first year and 8 percent in the second.

Retroactive pay dating back to July 1 will be distributed starting on March paychecks.

The contract also includes $5,000 in additional pay for special education teachers, as well as educators at Title I schools — those with a high poverty rate — with vacancy rates of 5 percent or higher. That takes effect in July.

The agreement additionally calls for an increase in extra duty pay, as well as restoring a 1.875 percent pay cut that occurred because of an increase in public employee retirement contributions.

Employees also won’t see any increase to their monthly health insurance premiums.

In a joint statement, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager congratulated the teachers union and educators on the “historic contract.”

Cannizzaro and Yeager — who have publicly called for Superintendent Jesus Jara’s resignation — also wrote that “there was absolutely no reason for this negotiation to drag on for months.”

They wrote that they have been disappointed that Jara and his senior leadership have “consistently bargained in bad faith, putting their egos above what was best for teachers and students.”

In May, the union’s representative council also passed a resolution calling for Jara’s resignation.

Jara released the following statement Wednesday after the settlement was reached:

“The School Board of Trustees and I are pleased that the approved contract gives our teachers the historic pay increases they deserve while aligning with the $637 million budget the District allocated in our budget process for licensed personnel. Teachers can enjoy their holidays knowing that relief is on the way.”

