Teacher’s union official sues CCSD over arrest at school board meeting

Kristan Nigro, a kindergarten teacher and executive board member of the CCEA teachers union, outside her place of work, Schorr Elementary School, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. Nigro and many other CCSD teachers are measuring the impacts of a work action that would prohibit them from working beyond their contracted hours. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Clark County Education Association teachers union executive Kristan Nigro is arrested and escorted from a school board meeting at the Greer Education Center on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Clark County Education Association teachers union executive Kristan Nigro is arrested and escorted from a school board meeting at CCSD’s Greer Education Center on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. The union has set a Saturday deadline to reach a two-year collective bargaining agreement. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A teacher and union official is suing the school district over her arrest at a school board meeting.

Kristan Nigro, a Clark County School District teacher and executive board member of the Clark County Education Association, was arrested at a Clark County School Board meeting in August 2023 amid protests over contract negotiations.

Nigro faced a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace before Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini dismissed the case in January 2024.

Nigro filed a lawsuit in District Court on Friday against the school district, the CCSD Police Department, CCSD Police Chief Mike Blackeye and former School Board President Evelyn Garcia Morales. The lawsuit makes seven claims for relief, including violation of due process, malicious prosecution, violation of civil rights and false arrest.

CCSD said it does not comment on pending litigation. Neither CCSD Police nor Garcia Morales immediately responded to request for comment on Tuesday.

Nigro was arrested after a protest with an estimated 5,000 demonstrators, according to union officials. It came amidst a heated battle between the union and the school district over pay raises. The two entities eventually reached an agreement in December 2023.

Once inside of the meeting, union members began chanting, “CCSD’s on fire. Jara is a liar,” referring to then-Superintendent Jesus Jara.

Private security personnel talked with a few educators in the room to ask them to be quiet. Police removed three people, including Nigro and Jim Frazee, the union’s vice president Jim Frazee, after they were asked to leave but didn’t.

As police were talking to Nigro, union members chanted, “Let her stay.”

Nigro later used a megaphone outside to tell protesters that she was arrested, let go and received a ticket.

The lawsuit said that Nigro was “in peaceful protest” along with 50 to 60 other people inside.

“Similarly situated individuals were all chanting, when suddenly, Plaintiff was specifically targeted for this unlawful arrest,” the complaint said.

At the time of Nigro’s arrest, she was a kindergarten teacher at Schorr Elementary School. She also worked as and got paid for working as a “teacher leader” with the Employee Onboarding Department, according to the complaint.

The complaint said that Nigro lost the position as a teacher leader as a result of her arrest.

The lawsuit accused the officers of “parading her in handcuffs in the view of everyone in attendance including new teachers to whom Plaintiff was entrusted to orient.”

“As a direct and proximate result of the unlawful arrest, Plaintiff suffered grief, anguish, and humiliation, as well as a loss of income,” the complaint said.

It also said that the state told the court it was seeking jail time as a result.

“There was no probable cause to arrest the Plaintiff for her lawful exercise of her First Amendment Right to Free Speech. This has been conclusively established by her case being dismissed due to the State being unable to craft any set of facts which would satisfy ANY elements of ANY crime,” the complaint said.

