The Rogers Foundation to award $2M in college scholarships

The nonprofit announced last week that Clark County School District high school seniors can apply for nearly $2 million in college scholarships. The application deadline is Feb. 8.

Students are encouraged to check minimum eligibility requirements and apply online at therogers.foundation. The application deadline is Feb. 8, the nonprofit foundation said in a news release last week.

The Las Vegas-based foundation — created by Jim and Beverly Rogers in 2013 — has two scholarship programs: Rogers Achievers Scholarships and Kentucky Wesleyan Rogers’ Fellows Scholarships. To be eligible, students must take either the SAT or ACT college entrance exam, but there’s no minimum score requirement.

The foundation plans to award 11 Rogers Achievers Scholarships — each totaling $5,000 to $25,000 annually for four years — and the awards can be used at any U.S. college or university.

It’s also awarding at least 10 annual full-ride scholarships for up to four years for students to attend Kentucky Wesleyan College, a private Methodist college in Owensboro, Kentucky — “an institution many of Jim Rogers’ family members attended, which also features one of the top arts programs in the area,” according to the news release.

The Kentucky Wesleyan Rogers’ Fellows Scholarships cover tuition, fees, room and board. Applications are open to Clark County School District high school seniors, and transfer freshmen and sophomores from Southern Nevada colleges and universities.

