Threats investigated as strife continues at area high school

Authorities were investigating social media threats at Desert Oasis, which came after consecutive days of lockdowns at the school.

Desert Oasis High School (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was another day of tumult at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas Friday as school authorities investigated social media threats made against the school.

Also Friday morning, there was a brief evacuation of the school at around 7 a.m. after a fire alarm was inadvertently pulled, said Clark County School District Police Lt. Bryan Zink.

While the fire alarm was a minor incident, Zink did confirm that the school also was the subject of threats.

“We did receive multiple SafeVoice tips reference a couple of social media threats,” Zink wrote in a text. “All threats are currently under investigation.”

Zink did not elaborate on the nature of the threats.

On Thursday, one man and one juvenile were arrested and nine other juveniles were cited after fights broke out at Desert Oasis, 6600 W. Erie Ave., near West Cactus Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. The resulting lockdown Thursday was the second day in a row that a lockdown was necessary at the school.

Desert Oasis was locked down Wednesday for about two hours after a report of a student with a gun around 12:30 p.m., Zink said. School district police checked every room and questioned as many students as possible, Zink said, before determining there was no gun on campus, and no one was arrested.

Student council member and Desert Oasis senior Shane Young, 17, said he witnessed nearly a dozen fights on campus this week, with many involving groups of four or five students ganging up on one.

“Students are scared honestly,” he said. “I have friends who suffer from anxiety and had panic attacks in class. No one wants to go back to school until we see some change.”

