Touro University moving to online instruction next week

Touro University Nevada in Henderson will transition to online course instruction next week as a precaution against the new coronavirus, the university announced Thursday night.

(Touro University)

Touro University Nevada in Henderson will begin to transition to online course instruction next week as a precaution against the new coronavirus, the university announced Thursday night.

“Due to the growing and continued concerns surrounding COVID-19, Touro University Nevada is taking precautionary measures to further protect the health, safety and well-being of its campus community,” the university said in a statement.

Touro, which with 1,500 students is the largest medical school in Nevada, said there were no confirmed cases of the virus on campus.

“Administration and faculty are doing everything to ensure as little disruption as possible to the learning experience of students,” the statement continued. Clinical rotations will continue as scheduled until further notice.

The university said that remote coursework would continue for several weeks, “until it is deemed safe to resume courses on campus.”

Campus offices will remain open for the foreseeable future, but the university asked anyone who is ill or experiencing flulike symptoms to refrain from coming to class.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.