Touro University Nevada names new campus president

Touro University Nevada announced Friday it has appointed Andrew Priest as campus president and provost.

The private university in Henderson has more than 1,500 students in osteopathic medicine, physician assistant studies, education, nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy and medical health sciences programs.

Priest, who worked as a physical therapist before beginning his career in higher education, was most recently provost and chief academic officer at Touro. He has been at the university since 2012.

“At Touro, we’ve fostered a campus culture that has led to tremendous growth throughout our programs,” Priest said in a news release. “Our faculty remain deeply committed to helping our students succeed inside the classroom and out in the community as they work tirelessly to complete their education. These students are on their way to becoming the physicians, health care professionals, and educators our world desperately needs. The future is very bright for this institution.”

Shelley Berkley, who has served as CEO and senior provost of Touro’s western division, was promoted to senior vice president for the entire Touro system.

