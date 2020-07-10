Trustees set for final vote on CCSD school reopening plan — WATCH LIVE

The reopening plan for Clark County School District schools is expected to receive a final vote Thursday night from the Board of Trustees.

The trustees will consider the reopening plan presented by CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara during a portion of their regular meeting beginning at 6 p.m.

The plan, which the district estimates will cost $110 million, would see students attend classes in person two days a week, while learning from home for the other three days. A distance learning-only option also would be offered for all grade levels.

Secondary school teachers would balance classroom teaching while providing virtual office hours for their students at home, while elementary students would have access to a dedicated digital-only teacher for office hours, according to the most recent draft of the district’s plan.

Other agenda items, including the district’s plan for its $83 million in federal CARES Act funds, were being heard during the first part of Thursday’s meeting, starting at 3 p.m.

At a special meeting on Monday, some trustees indicated that they were reluctant to support the plan without more information about teacher workdays, which Thursday’s presentation aims to address. Others have suggested that more time is needed to consider major revisions to the plan.

But Jara has warned that the district is facing both state-mandated deadlines as well as a need to begin planning the logistics of a return to schools.

A Nevada Department of Education spokesperson said a reopening plan is due 20 calendar days before the proposed start date of Aug. 10, on July 21. The next Clark County School Board meeting is currently not scheduled until Aug. 13.

