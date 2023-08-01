Union responds to CCSD lawsuit attempting to halt teacher strike

The Clark County Education Association held a press conference Tuesday reacting to a school district lawsuit that seeks to halt a future teacher strike.

John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association, speaks to the Review-Journal at an editorial board meeting at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

CCEA Executive Director John Vellardita told reporters at the union’s Las Vegas office that he believes what the district filed in court is premature and driven by fear, as well as a superintendent who’s mismanaging the situation.

On Monday, the Clark County School District — which is expecting more than 294,000 students to return to classes Aug. 7 — announced it filed a lawsuit against the teachers union.

The lawsuit in Clark County District Court aims to prevent the union from striking in violation of state law, according to court documents.

The lawsuit cites comments that union officials have made, including after a member meeting over the weekend where the union said it would consider “work actions” if a collective bargaining agreement isn’t reached by Aug. 26.

The district also filed a petition Monday with the state’s Employee-Management Relations Board asking for permission to withdraw the union as the bargaining agent representing the district’s licensed employees.

Since mid-July when the union began planning its member meeting the union’s comments “demonstrate a flagrant disregard of the public policy of the State of Nevada prohibiting strikes against the District and its pledge not to strike,” the district wrote in the petition.

No decision has been made by members about what “work actions” could be taken if an agreement isn’t reached by Aug. 26, Vellardita told reporters.

But, he said, that could include teachers no longer working longer than their contracted day, which is 7 hours, 11 minutes.

“That’s going to come to an end if there’s no contract,” he said.

That would affect before- and after-school activities, and lesson planning, Vellardita said.

In recent months, the union has publicly called for Superintendent Jesus Jara’s resignation and protested outside “Java with Jara” community events.

The district is currently negotiating with four of its five employee unions, including CCEA. It announced last week that it reached a two-year tentative agreement with the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees.

The teachers union’s demands include a pay raise for all educators — 10 percent for the first year and 8 percent in the second — while the district said it wants a new salary schedule.

The state Legislature appropriated $250 million for school districts for employee raises over the next two years, in addition to more than $2 billion in new K-12 education funding.

The district and union’s next scheduled bargaining sessions are Aug. 17 and 18.

