UNLV announces new brain research center

UNLV announced Monday that it will launch a center dedicated to scientific research about brain and neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents voted Friday to approve the Chambers-Grundy Center for Transformative Neuroscience.

The center “will advance the science of brain health in tangible ways to transform the lives of millions of people affected by neurodegenerative diseases today and into the future,” Ronald Brown, deans of the School of Integrated Health Sciences, said in a Monday statement.

UNLV received a $6 million pledge from philanthropist Joy Chambers-Grundy and the late Reg Grundy, an Australian entrepreneur and television mogul, for the new center.

The center — part of the university’s department of brain health — will track most Alzheimer’s disease clinical trials throughout the world, UNLV said.

The university submitted a request for approval for the new center in December 2019, according to NSHE Board of Regents meeting materials.

UNLV research professor Dr. Jeffrey Cummings will lead the center. He was previously founding director of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas and Mary S. Easton Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research at UCLA.

“The Chambers-Grundy Center for Transformative Neuroscience will allow our programs at UNLV to be in the forefront of learning how to get more and better treatments to patients faster,” Cummings said in a statement. “We are building the foundation for cures.”

UNLV’s School of Integrated Health Sciences launched the department of brain health in 2019.

