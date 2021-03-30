UNLV announces plans for fall semester

UNLV announced plans Monday to offer most fall classes on campus and said it is already transitioning employees to return to in-person work by July 1.

UNLV pre-nursing freshman Jorge "Fabian" Trejo-Ibarra, left, works on a problem with fellow student Laura Torres-Ayon in professor Bob Ain's math class on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

This summer, though, university plans to continue holding the majority of its classes remotely — a format that has been in place since spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration for fall classes opens April 12, President Keith Whitfield said in a campuswide announcement. In addition to in-person classes, a limited number will be taught in a “hyflex” mode where some students participate in person and others remotely.

He added that offices that normally offer in-person services are slated to resume normal business hours by July 1, “though modified staffing levels may be required to maintain social distancing in accordance with public health guidelines,” he said.

Employees who want to continue to work remotely or have flexible work schedules will need supervisor approval, he said.

The university’s human resources department is also working on an updated “flexible work policy” that will be available this summer “that will extend beyond the pandemic,” Whitfield said.

The University of Nevada, Reno and Nevada State College in Henderson also plan to offer most classes in-person this fall. The College of Southern Nevada hasn’t announced plans for fall semester.

