UNLV celebrates graduation, both young and old — PHOTOS
More than 3,500 UNLV students are graduating in three spring commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday at the university’s Thomas & Mack Center.
Earlier this month, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV celebrated another graduating class.
In 2022, more than 3,300 UNLV students graduated across three ceremonies at the Thomas & Mack Center.