UNLV celebrates graduation, both young and old — PHOTOS

More than 3,500 UNLV students are graduating this spring season at the university’s Thomas & Mack Center.

Kristen Herlosky, center, receives her hood from Alyssa Crittenden, dean of Graduate College, and Daniel Benyshek, professor of Anthropology, as she holds her 5-week-old baby Remy Pollom during UNLV commencement ceremony at Thomas and Mack Center, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Herlosky received her doctor of philosophy degree. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Douglas Hernandez hugs his daughter Pamela after she received her master’s degree in public administration during UNLV commencement ceremony at Thomas and Mack Center, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Hernandez, who was stationed in the Middle East, came to attend the graduation to surprise her. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Douglas Hernandez and his daughter Pamela speaks to reporters after she received her master’s degree in public administration during UNLV commencement ceremony at Thomas and Mack Center, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Hernandez, who was stationed in the Middle East, came to attend the graduation to surprise her. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Graduates including Beatriz Adriana Romero, second from right,, Jamie Erin Mejia, next to Romero, turn their tassels during UNLV commencement ceremony at Thomas and Mack Center, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Romero and Mejia received their master’s degrees in education. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Graduates Joseph Walker, right, and Michael Fowler, left, smile after UNLV commencement ceremony at Thomas and Mack Center, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Walker and Fowler received their master’s degrees in social work. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Graduates leave after UNLV commencement ceremony at Thomas and Mack Center, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Douglas Hernandez kisses his daughter Pamela after she received master’s degree in public administration during UNLV commencement ceremony at Thomas and Mack Center, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Hernandez, who was stationed in Middle East, came to attend the graduation to surprise her. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Earlier this month, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV celebrated another graduating class.

In 2022, more than 3,300 UNLV students graduated across three ceremonies at the Thomas & Mack Center.