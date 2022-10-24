UNLV, Clark County hold sessions about student loan forgiveness

Informational sessions about the federal student loan debt forgiveness program are planned through Nov. 16.

New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., May 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

President Joe Biden speaks about the student debt relief portal beta test in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

UNLV and Clark County are offering free workshops for community members who have questions about a federal student loan debt forgiveness program.

Two workshops were held Monday, and additional sessions are planned through Nov. 16, UNLV said in a news release.

University financial aid officials will give a presentation during the informational sessions, followed by a question-and-answer session. Those interested in attending don’t have to sign up in advance.

“As inflation continues to rise, student loan debt relief remains top of mind for many Southern Nevadans and we want to make certain our community understands all that is required to access this financial assistance during these challenging economic times,” said Zachary Goodwin, executive director of financial aid at UNLV.

President Joe Biden announced a plan in August to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for individuals with an income of less than $125,000 a year or $250,000 per household.

The plan also calls for up to $20,000 in relief for recipients of the Pell Grant for low-income students.

A federal appeals court issued an administrative stay Friday temporarily blocking the plan. But a U.S. Department of Education financial aid website says applications are still being accepted and reviewed.

Here’s a list of upcoming informational sessions:

— 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Walnut Recreation Center, 3705 N. Walnut Road in Las Vegas.

— 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave. in Las Vegas.

— 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Clark County Government Center chambers, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in Las Vegas.

— 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. on Nov. 16 at UNLV Classroom Building Complex (CBC-A), Auditorium 106, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.