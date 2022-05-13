UNLV graduations underway this weekend

More than 3,000 UNLV students will graduate across three ceremonies this weekend at the university’s Thomas & Mack Center.

More than 3,000 UNLV students will graduate across three ceremonies this weekend at the university’s Thomas & Mack Center.

The university planned a ceremony for its master’s, doctoral and graduate certificate students for 4 p.m. Friday, with ceremonies for undergraduate students scheduled for 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

This is the first year that UNLV has hosted a separate ceremony for its graduate students, with a university spokeswoman citing the college’s growing number of degree recipients.

UNLV President Keith Whitfield will highlight six undergraduate and graduate students from various disciplines for their outstanding achievements.

Whitfield also will award honorary doctorate degrees to Swedish-born singer and actress Ann-Margret, and longtime Las Vegas businessman and Republican political consultant Sig Rogich.

The class of 2022 hails from 40 states and 56 foreign countries, and its members range in age from 19 to 77.

The ceremonies can be streamed online at www.unlv.edu/commencement/live-stream.

Contact Lorraine Longhi at 480-243-4086 or llonghi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lolonghi on Twitter.