UNLV hires new VP of research

UNLV announced Thursday it has hired Edmund “Ed” Synakowski as the new vice president of research.

Synakowski, currently vice president for research and economic development and a professor in the department of physics and astronomy at the University of Wyoming, starts in his new job Aug. 30, UNLV said in a news release.

In addition to his administrator job, he’ll also be a professor in UNLV’s department of physics and astronomy.

”Ed has a stellar track record for strategic research planning and a knack for identifying mutually beneficial partnerships,” UNLV President Keith Whitfield said in the release. “I’m confident that he will continue to build on UNLV’s strong momentum in this area.”

Synakowski said in the release he’s drawn to UNLV’s “strong institutional commitment to research growth.”

UNLV’s interim vice president for research Lori Olafson, who has been in the role for a couple of years, will return to a faculty position in the fall.

