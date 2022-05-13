90°F
UNLV holds graduation ceremonies — PHOTOS

UNLV hosts new ceremony for master's and doctoral recipients
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2022 - 2:48 pm
 
Updated May 16, 2022 - 1:20 am
Postgraduate George William Kajjumba, center, is hooded by Dr. Erica Marti, right, and and UNLV ...
Postgraduate George William Kajjumba, center, is hooded by Dr. Erica Marti, right, and and UNLV Associate Dean Emily Lin, during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduate George William Kajjumba is recognized during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the ...
Postgraduate George William Kajjumba is recognized during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center ...
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center ...
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduate Kelli Pizzoferrato, graduating with a master of social work, gestures at the crowd ...
Postgraduate Kelli Pizzoferrato, graduating with a master of social work, gestures at the crowd during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center ...
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduate Fawn Douglas is recognized during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas &amp ...
Postgraduate Fawn Douglas is recognized during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduate Jaime Carbajal Jr., center, is hooded by Dr. Federick Ngo, right, and UNLV Associa ...
Postgraduate Jaime Carbajal Jr., center, is hooded by Dr. Federick Ngo, right, and UNLV Associate Dean Emily Lin, during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduate Ebony Sherman, second from right, with her 1-year-old daughter Makenzie, is hooded ...
Postgraduate Ebony Sherman, second from right, with her 1-year-old daughter Makenzie, is hooded by Professor Christine Clark, right, and UNLV Associate Dean Emily Lin, as the college president Keith Whitfield looks on, during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduate Ebony Sherman, with her 1-year-old daughter Makenzie, waves at the crowd after bei ...
Postgraduate Ebony Sherman, with her 1-year-old daughter Makenzie, waves at the crowd after being hooded by Professor Christine Clark, during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center ...
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center ...
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduate Shehd Azzeh walks the stage during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas &am ...
Postgraduate Shehd Azzeh walks the stage during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduate Angie Belicia Pop walks the stage during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thom ...
Postgraduate Angie Belicia Pop walks the stage during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center ...
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduate German Martinez participates during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas &a ...
Postgraduate German Martinez participates during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduates Adriana Batiz, left, and Argie Mendoza, pose after walking the stage during an UN ...
Postgraduates Adriana Batiz, left, and Argie Mendoza, pose after walking the stage during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center ...
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduate Monica Chairez walks the stage during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas ...
Postgraduate Monica Chairez walks the stage during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center ...
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People attend an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Frida ...
People attend an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center ...
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center ...
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center ...
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduate German Martinez raises his fist during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas ...
Postgraduate German Martinez raises his fist during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center ...
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People attend an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Frida ...
People attend an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center ...
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center ...
Postgraduates participate during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduate John McVay, center, participates during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thoma ...
Postgraduate John McVay, center, participates during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduates George William Kajjumba, left, and Fawn Douglas, right, are recognized by UNLV pr ...
Postgraduates George William Kajjumba, left, and Fawn Douglas, right, are recognized by UNLV president Keith Whitfield during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduates walks the stage during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Cen ...
Postgraduates walks the stage during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Postgraduate Shehd Azzeh gets ready to walk the stage during an UNLV commencement ceremony at t ...
Postgraduate Shehd Azzeh gets ready to walk the stage during an UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

George William Kajjumba grew up in the Masaka district of southern Uganda, where he and his family depended on groundwater springs. When those springs dried out, he and his family had to travel longer distances to look for water.

“Imagine a child of only 10 years, moving distances close to 5 miles just to look for water,” he said. “You can call it catastrophic. … Back then, we used to endure it as kids.”

Kajjumba’s childhood would ultimately shape his doctoral research at UNLV, which has focused on methods to treat wastewater and on bridging the gap between water shortages and food insecurity.

“We are just recycling the same drop of water that was used by the first people,” he said. “Why can’t we just shorten that cycle?”

Kajjumba is one of more than 3,300 UNLV students graduating across three ceremonies this weekend at the university’s Thomas &Mack Center.

The university planned a ceremony for its master’s, doctoral and graduate certificate students for Friday afternoon, with ceremonies for undergraduate students scheduled for 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

This is the first year that UNLV has hosted a separate ceremony for its graduate students. A university spokeswoman cited the college’s growing number of degree recipients.

Kajjumba is one of six undergraduate and graduate students who were to be honored over the weekend for their outstanding achievements by UNLV President Keith Whitfield.

Whitfield also was expected to award honorary doctorates to Swedish-born singer and actress Ann-Margret, and longtime Las Vegas businessman and Republican political consultant Sig Rogich.

The class of 2022 hails from 40 states and 56 foreign countries, and its members range in age from 19 to 77.

For Kajjumba, Friday’s graduation was the culmination of research and questions that he has pondered for most of his life. After graduating with a doctorate in civil and environmental engineering, he plans to continue his water treatment research with the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

“My main goal is to make sure that my project goes from the school level, from the innovator level, to the implementation level,” he said.

This weekend’s graduation ceremonies can be streamed online at www.unlv.edu/commencement/live-stream.

Contact Lorraine Longhi at 480-243-4086 or llonghi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lolonghi on Twitter.

THE LATEST