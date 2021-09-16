UNLV joins Stanford, 2 other schools atop US News rankings in 1 category

UNLV finished in a four-way tie for first with Stanford, the University of Hawaii at Hilo and the University of San Francisco in one important category in U.S. News & World Report’s college rankings.

Students walking around campus at UNLV, in Las Vegas on Thursday morning, Aug. 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The campus of UNLV is seen in Las Vegas on Thursday morning, Aug. 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV is home to one of the nation’s most diverse campuses, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The Campus Ethnic Diversity ranking identifies colleges where students are most likely to encounter undergraduates from racial or ethnic groups different from their own. UNLV finished in a four-way tie for first with Stanford, the University of Hawaii at Hilo and the University of San Francisco.

“At UNLV, our incredible student diversity is one of our biggest assets, as it brings multiple perspectives to classroom and policy discussions, research labs, co-curricular activities and community conversations,” UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield said. “In places where there’s more diversity, I believe there’s better learning. As one of the nation’s most diverse universities and one that continues to rise as a top public research university, we work hard every day to improve the social mobility of our graduates and to provide opportunities and support for all of our students, staff, and faculty.”

The listing considers the overall mix of Black, Latinx, Native American, Asian-American, Pacific Islander/Native Hawaiian, white and multiracial (two or more races) students.

UNLV has ranked in the top 10 since the rankings debuted more than a decade ago.

According to the ranking, more than 65 percent of UNLV’s undergraduates identify as part of a racial or ethnic minority.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.