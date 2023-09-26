92°F
Education

UNLV launches institute focusing on tourist safety

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2023 - 2:08 pm
 
UNLV's Greenspun College of Urban Affairs, 4504 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas (Las Vegas Revie ...
UNLV's Greenspun College of Urban Affairs, 4504 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV announced a new institute dedicated to tourist safety after the Legislature approved $1 million in state funding for the program in June.

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents approved the creation of the Tourist Safety Institute on Sept. 8. The institute, which will be based out of the Greenspun College of Urban Affairs, will work to develop policies that bolster the safety of Nevada tourists, residents and the tourism industry, according to UNLV.

“UNLV is intrinsically tied to the Entertainment Capital of the World, and the new Tourist Safety Institute will help our community, government, and resort industry partners better serve our region’s 40 million annual visitors,” UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield said in a news release.

For more information about the institute, visit unlv.edu/urbanaffrairs/tsi.

