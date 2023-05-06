UNLV medical school creates another graduating class — PHOTOS
The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV celebrated another graduating class Friday.
The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV celebrated another graduating class Friday.
The class participated in a graduation and academic hooding ceremony at the university’s Thomas & Mack Center.
The school’s first graduating class occurred in 2021. The school was named after the late Kirk Kerkorian, a Las Vegas gaming pioneer known as the father of the Las Vegas megaresort.
Before the medical school opened, Las Vegas was the largest metropolitan area in the nation without a MD-granting medical school.