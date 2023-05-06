UNLV medical school creates another graduating class — PHOTOS

The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV celebrated another graduating class Friday.

Ashley Crystal Davitt receives a hug from her mother Corrina Davitt after she was hooded by Corrina during the commencement and academic hooding ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

James Clark, right, leaves with his mother Alice Shillock-Clark after the commencement and academic hooding ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Jabre Millon receives a hug from Scott Brauner of La Verne Calif. after the commencement and academic hooding ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. Millon was Brauner’s track coach at Bonita High School. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Sami Mesgun kisses his mother Azmara Zeratsion after he was hooded by Zeratsion during the commencement and academic hooding ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Monica Celine Layson Fortich smiles for a photo after the commencement and academic hooding ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

James Clark receives a hug from Carol Del Carlo, a member of Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents, after the commencement and academic hooding ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Students proceed to their seats during the commencement and academic hooding ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Ashley Crystal Davitt is hooded by her mother Corrina Davitt during the commencement and academic hooding ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Students stand for the national anthem during the commencement and academic hooding ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Vishvaas Ravikumar holds a banner as students proceed to their seats during the commencement and academic hooding ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV celebrated another graduating class Friday.

The class participated in a graduation and academic hooding ceremony at the university’s Thomas & Mack Center.

The school’s first graduating class occurred in 2021. The school was named after the late Kirk Kerkorian, a Las Vegas gaming pioneer known as the father of the Las Vegas megaresort.

Before the medical school opened, Las Vegas was the largest metropolitan area in the nation without a MD-granting medical school.