Education

UNLV medical school creates another graduating class — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2023 - 11:35 pm
 
Ashley Crystal Davitt receives a hug from her mother Corrina Davitt after she was hooded by Cor ...
Ashley Crystal Davitt receives a hug from her mother Corrina Davitt after she was hooded by Corrina during the commencement and academic hooding ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
James Clark, right, leaves with his mother Alice Shillock-Clark after the commencement and acad ...
James Clark, right, leaves with his mother Alice Shillock-Clark after the commencement and academic hooding ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Jabre Millon receives a hug from Scott Brauner of La Verne Calif. after the commencement and ac ...
Jabre Millon receives a hug from Scott Brauner of La Verne Calif. after the commencement and academic hooding ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. Millon was Brauner’s track coach at Bonita High School. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Sami Mesgun kisses his mother Azmara Zeratsion after he was hooded by Zeratsion during the comm ...
Sami Mesgun kisses his mother Azmara Zeratsion after he was hooded by Zeratsion during the commencement and academic hooding ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Monica Celine Layson Fortich smiles for a photo after the commencement and academic hooding cer ...
Monica Celine Layson Fortich smiles for a photo after the commencement and academic hooding ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
James Clark receives a hug from Carol Del Carlo, a member of Nevada System of Higher Education ...
James Clark receives a hug from Carol Del Carlo, a member of Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents, after the commencement and academic hooding ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Students proceed to their seats during the commencement and academic hooding ceremony of Kirk K ...
Students proceed to their seats during the commencement and academic hooding ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Ashley Crystal Davitt is hooded by her mother Corrina Davitt during the commencement and academ ...
Ashley Crystal Davitt is hooded by her mother Corrina Davitt during the commencement and academic hooding ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Students stand for the national anthem during the commencement and academic hooding ceremony of ...
Students stand for the national anthem during the commencement and academic hooding ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Vishvaas Ravikumar holds a banner as students proceed to their seats during the commencement an ...
Vishvaas Ravikumar holds a banner as students proceed to their seats during the commencement and academic hooding ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV celebrated another graduating class Friday.

The class participated in a graduation and academic hooding ceremony at the university’s Thomas & Mack Center.

The school’s first graduating class occurred in 2021. The school was named after the late Kirk Kerkorian, a Las Vegas gaming pioneer known as the father of the Las Vegas megaresort.

Before the medical school opened, Las Vegas was the largest metropolitan area in the nation without a MD-granting medical school.

