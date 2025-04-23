UNLV names interim leader for its medical school

A psychiatrist who has practiced in Southern Nevada for nearly two decades was named interim dean of UNLV’s medical school.

CCSD superintendent says the district will ‘follow the law’ on DEI

UNLV has named an interim head for its medical school.

The university announced Wednesday that it has appointed Dr. Alison Netski as interim dean of the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine and interim vice president for health affairs at UNLV.

A Nevada native, Netski graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine in 2001.

She has practiced psychiatry in Southern Nevada for nearly two decades, according to UNLV. She has been affiliated with its medical school since 2016 and most recently served at vice dean of clinical affairs, professor of psychiatry and behavioral health and chair of the UNLV Health Board of Directors.

Netski succeeded Marc Kahn, who announced last week that he was stepping down as dean and would return to the faculty as chief of hematology.

“I’m confident that Dr. Netski’s depth of experience in medical education and knowledge of the complexities associated with our state’s growing healthcare infrastructure will serve the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine well during this important transition period,” UNLV Executive Vice President and Provost Chris Heavey, who is currently serving as its officer in charge, said in a press release.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.