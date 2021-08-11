UNLV professor’s cancer surgery delayed due to hospital bed shortage

Michael Kagan was supposed to have surgery Aug. 4 at MountainView Hospital to remove cancerous lymph nodes from his neck, but it was delayed due to capacity issues.

UNLV law Professor Michael Kagan was supposed to have surgery last week to remove cancerous lymph nodes from his neck.

The planned Aug. 4 surgery didn’t happen though because MountainView Hospital didn’t have enough recovery beds available due to the increased number of COVID-19 patients, he said.

Kagan’s symptoms first appeared in February, and he was diagnosed in June with stage three melanoma. His treatment plan is surgery to remove the cancerous lymph nodes, followed by immunotherapy.

“Until the surgery, I’m basically untreated,” he said.

Kagan, 46, who also is director of the UNLV Immigration Clinic, said he has heard about some Southern Nevada hospitals canceling elective surgeries due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases driven by the more contagious delta variant, but many people don’t know what falls under that umbrella.

In his case, “There’s not a lot elective about it,” he said.

MountainView Hospital spokeswoman Jennifer McDonnell said via email Wednesday: “To help with the flow of patients as COVID-19 cases rise in our community we have enacted our surge plans, including the cancellation of elective procedures that would require an overnight stay; allowing the redeployment of surgical staff to areas of critical need — including ICU and ER; and are offering incentive pay to staff who pick up extra shifts.”

The hospital is also caring for many patients who are arriving sicker “after delaying care in previous months and who can’t wait any longer,” she said. “This is compounded by people seeking care for the increase of COVID-19 cases and the contagious Delta variant in our community.”

She said the hospital wants to remind everyone to get vaccinated to not only protect themselves but their community.

Kagan’s surgery is now scheduled for Aug. 18 at University Medical Center.

“I’ve been warned that there are no guarantees that that goes forward,” he said.

UMC spokesman Scott Kerbs said via email Wednesday that the hospital has so far put off only a few elective operations.

“During the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Nevada, UMC has not postponed any inpatient surgeries, emergency surgeries, or morning admissions requiring surgery for serious conditions such as transplants or cancer,” he said.

The hospital only considers postponing certain elective procedures on a day-by-day basis, he said. Since June, only about eight elective procedures have been postponed while more than 3,160 total surgeries were performed, Kerbs said.

“UMC’s team members continue to work tirelessly to manage the flow of patients and preserve capacity while promoting the safest possible clinical environment,” he said. “UMC also promotes patient safety by serving as the state’s only civilian hospital to provide COVID-19 testing for every admitted patient, in addition to all outpatient surgery patients.”

Kagan also has been vocal via social media websites in pushing for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for Nevada System of Higher Education campuses.

“I think NSHE leaders have put all of the burden on those who are most vulnerable to COVID to go remote instead of fulfilling their responsibility to keep our classrooms and campuses safe,” he said.

Southern Nevada colleges and universities have held the vast majority of their classes remotely since March 2020 due to the pandemic, but are planning to increase the number of in-person offerings for fall semester.

Kagan said the higher education system has “dithered and delayed” on taking action on COVID-19 vaccinations. And he said he’s disappointed the State Board of Health isn’t slated to consider a vaccination requirement for students until its Sept. 3 meeting.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s medical advisory team has recommended requiring students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before registering for the spring 2022 semester, according to a Monday news release from the state.

Earlier this month, NSHE said the legal authority for a vaccine mandate for students falls under the State Board of Health.

Kagan said he’s fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and isn’t considered immunocompromised.

He said he’s going to try to teach in person during fall semester, but only after his surgery and he doesn’t know if that will be sustainable for him.

In addition to his surgery date being delayed, Kagan said the other concern surrounding the delta variant is his surgery could also be postponed if he tests positive for COVID-19 even if he doesn’t have any symptoms.

Kagan said he has adjusted mentally to the reality of having cancer, but it’s scary to go untreated.

“I don’t want it to become stage four,” he said, referring to a potential diagnosis that the cancer had spread to other parts of his body.

