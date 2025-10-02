UNLV removes mention of some diversity programs from school website

UNLV has erased references on its website to a student diversity office and a program for undocumented students, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has found.

9 colleges asked to commit to Trump’s political agenda and get favorable access to federal money

A student walks by a sign on the UNLV campus on April 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Webpages for the Office of Student Diversity Programs and the Undocumented Student Program could not be found on UNLV’s website as early as Wednesday afternoon. References to the programs also have been removed from UNLV’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion webpage.

Some links to the programs now direct to sites stating, “The page you were trying to view does not exist or has been moved.”

UNLV said Thursday that the programs have not ended.

“Over the summer, UNLV began an effort to restructure our work to support faculty and students, which included updating the website to reflect these changes,” the university said in an emailed statement. “These programs have not ended though in some cases the organizational structures supporting them are being modified. This is part of a broad effort to build a climate of engagement and collaboration among all members of the university community.”

The UNLV website previously described the Office of Student Diversity Programs as an office that “educates, empowers, and strives to support a diverse student body by promoting student success through an intersectional framework that uplifts and affirms their identities.”

It said the Undocumented Student Program provides “support services” to undocumented students and “mixed-status families.”

Both programs are funded through state funds and student fees.

UNLV has recently been under scrutiny by federal officials, as the Trump administration has pushed to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs across the country.

On Tuesday, Department of Justice officials notified UNLV of a request for investigation into the school’s “response to antisemitism on campus.”

The DOJ requested documentation related to the university’s response and policies around “discrimination, free speech, or protest policies and practices post-10/7,” referencing the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks in Israel, which killed nearly 1,200 people. Officials also requested information about UNLV’s response to “protests and encampments following 10/7.”

While there have been protests on UNLV’s campus regarding the war in Gaza, there have been no encampments.

In March, the U.S. Department of Education announced that UNLV was one of 45 universities under federal investigation for allegedly using “racial preferences and stereotypes in education programs and activities.” UNLV was the only school in Nevada included in the investigation.

That investigation involved The PhD Project, a nonprofit for doctoral students from underrepresented communities who are pursuing business degrees. Three UNLV professors were associated with the nonprofit — two who already had retired from UNLV and Patricia Navarro Velez, who was killed in the 2023 shooting at UNLV’s business school.

Federal officials also requested an investigation last week into the University of Nevada, Reno, on whether the school was using tax dollars to “subsidize or promote illegal immigration.” The referral for the federal investigation was regarding the university’s UndocuPack program, which serves as a resource hub for undocumented students and recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

UNR President Brian Sandoval said in a statement that the UndocuPack program was not funded by federal tax dollars.

