UNLV says 2 COVID-19 cases reported by students since Monday

Students walk along a sidewalk at UNLV. (Review-Journal file photo)

UNLV freshman move into Dayton Hall at UNLV in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two UNLV students on campus have tested positive for COVID-19 since fall classes began Monday, according to the university’s website.

One student notified UNLV of a positive test for the disease caused by the new coronavirus on Monday, and the other contacted the school on Tuesday, the website said. Both students were last on campus on Tuesday, the university said.

The students are currently self-isolating and “receiving care,” the website said.

Prior to the two recent reports, a student notified UNLV on Aug. 19 of testing positive, but the student was last on campus on Aug. 20, four days before classes began.

The university’s website only posts information about confirmed cases where “members of the university community may have been exposed.” Employees and students can self-report to UNLV that they had tested positive on the school’s website.

On Wednesday, a statement from school President Keith Whitfield was posted to UNLV’s website about the first case. The person was asymptomatic and was on the Maryland Parkway campus on Tuesday, the statement said.

The Southern Nevada Health District is “engaging in contact tracing” to notify anyone who was in close contact with the person, the statement said. It did not reference the second case reported on another part of UNLV’s website.

In the statement, Whitfield emphasized that students should follow safety guidelines to slow the spread of the virus, including practicing social distancing, wearing a face mask, washing hands, staying home when sick, and monitoring for symptoms. About 80 percent of classes are now being conducted through “remote delivery,” the statement said.

“Your health and well-being remain our top priority,” the statement said. “The actions each of us take can help to stop the spread of COVID-19 at UNLV and in our community.”

The positive tests at UNLV come as a number of other universities and colleges around the U.S. have reported surges in COVID-19 cases as in-person teaching has resumed.

The University of Alabama’s main campus in Tuscaloosa, for example, recorded 531 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, six days after the start of classes.

UNLV did not immediately respond to request for comment on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

