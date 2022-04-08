82°F
UNLV to go smoke-free

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2022 - 11:08 am
 
Updated April 8, 2022 - 11:13 am
In this Sept. 16, 2021, file photo, students exit the Lied Library at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rache ...
In this Sept. 16, 2021, file photo, students exit the Lied Library at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

UNLV will go smoke-free on Aug. 12, in doing so joining about 2,000 universities across the country.

The policy will apply to students, faculty, staff and visitors on all UNLV properties. These include UNLV’s Maryland Parkway, Shadow Lane and Paradise campuses, the Thomas & Mack Center, and all other buildings or facilities owned, operated, leased, occupied or controlled by UNLV in the state of Nevada.

The smoke-free and tobacco-free campus policy was approved by UNLV’s University Policy Committee in September 2021 following a campus review and comment period. This policy will be in place for the Fall 2022 semester and prohibit all forms of smoking, tobacco use, marijuana use and nicotine products, including cigarettes, pipes, hookahs, e-cigarettes and vape pens.

“This policy is long overdue, and we are proud that it will finally go into effect,” said Shawn Gerstenberger, Dean of the UNLV School of Public Health.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

