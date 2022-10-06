UNLV welcomes new era as medical school building opens — PHOTOS

UNLV medical students and others joined Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday during the opening celebration for the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine in Las Vegas.

UNLV medical students stand for applause as Gov. Steve Sisolak recognizes their commitment to practice medicine in Nevada during an opening celebration for the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at the new facility on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Savannah Schauer, Ryan Grinnell, and Brooke Ivey, all UNLV medical students, tour the new Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine during its opening celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during an opening celebration for UNLV’s new medical school, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine, at the facility on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine Founding Dean Emeritus Dr. Barbara Atkinson greets Gov. Steve Sisolak during an opening celebration for the new Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine facility on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV’s Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees of an opening celebration for UNLV’s new medical school, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine, mingle next to a timeline of prominent Nevada businessman Kirk Kerkorian’s life on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Lindy Schumacher, Nevada Health and Bioscience Corp. board member, cuts a ribbon surrounded by Gov. Steve Sisolak and others who helped to realize UNLV’s new medical school, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine, at the facility on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Lindy Schumacher, Nevada Health and Bioscience Corp. board member, thanks those who helped realize UNLV’s new medical school, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine, at the facility on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV medical students listen to speakers during an opening celebration for the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at the facility on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The sun sets behind the mountains during an opening celebration for UNLV’s new medical school, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine, at the facility on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV medical students and others joined Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday during the opening celebration for the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine in Las Vegas.

It is the UNLV medical school’s first permanent facility, and students will use the space starting spring semester.

The new medical education building is on a 9-acre campus on Shadow Lane across from Valley Hospital Medical Center in the Las Vegas Medical District.

The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV opened in 2017, and its first class of medical doctors graduated in May 2021. It currently has 240 medical students, and more than 300 residents and fellows.

The building will allow the medical school to double its enrollment over time — dependent on state funding and the ability to hire faculty — to help address the state’s physician shortage.

Groundbreaking on the approximately 135,000-square-foot, five-story building was held in the fall of 2020.