UNLV welcomes new era as medical school building opens — PHOTOS
UNLV medical students and others joined Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday during the opening celebration for the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine in Las Vegas.
It is the UNLV medical school’s first permanent facility, and students will use the space starting spring semester.
The new medical education building is on a 9-acre campus on Shadow Lane across from Valley Hospital Medical Center in the Las Vegas Medical District.
The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV opened in 2017, and its first class of medical doctors graduated in May 2021. It currently has 240 medical students, and more than 300 residents and fellows.
The building will allow the medical school to double its enrollment over time — dependent on state funding and the ability to hire faculty — to help address the state’s physician shortage.
Groundbreaking on the approximately 135,000-square-foot, five-story building was held in the fall of 2020.