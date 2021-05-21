UNLV’s College of Education’s acting dean gets the job permanently

Danica Hays will become dean on July 1 after filling the job on an interim basis since August 2020. She’ll replace Kim Metcalf, who stepped down.

Danica Hays will become the UNLV College of Education’s permanent dean after filling the job on an interim basis for nine months.

The change will take effect July 1, the university announced Thursday. Hays has worked as interim dean since August 2020 after Kim Metcalf stepped down.

Hays stated that she’s honored to fill the position.

“I look forward to continuing the work of our faculty, staff, students, and community partners steeped in values of equity, inclusion, and diversity, she said.”

Hays has been a steady leader for the College of Education during the pandemic, UNLV Executive Vice President/Provost Chris Heavey said in a new release.

Hays, who has a doctoral degree in counselor education and supervision, with an emphasis in multicultural research, came to the university in 2015 as a professor and executive associate dean.

