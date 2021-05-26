87°F
UNLV’s law school appoints interim dean

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2021 - 10:16 am
 
UNLV (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV’s Boyd School of Law has hired a new interim dean who’ll start on the job July 1.

Sara Gordon will step into the position, according to an announcement posted on the university’s website.

In late April, UNLV announced current law school Dean Dan Hamilton — who has been on the job since 2013 — will leave the school June 30 to focus on “pressing family matters.”

Gordon, a law professor who came to the school in 2006, has been associate dean for academic affairs since 2018.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the law school through this transition,” Gordon said in the announcement. “The UNLV Boyd School of Law has been dedicated to developing ethical and effective lawyers and leaders since it was established more than 20 years ago. I look forward to working with our faculty, students, and community partners to ensure that our law school continues to provide a quality education to our students and access to justice for all Nevadans.”

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

