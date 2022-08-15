UNLV’s smoke-free policy officially takes effect

As of Monday, students and staff at UNLV are no longer allowed to smoke or vape indoors or outdoors.

This April 8, 2022, file photo shows Shawn Gerstenberger, a dean of the School of Public Health at UNLV in Las Vegas. As of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, students and staff at UNLV are no longer allowed to smoke or vape indoors or outdoors. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

This April 8, 2022, file photo shows a message stating that UNLV is going smoke free. Students and staff at UNLV are no longer allowed to smoke or vape indoors or outdoors as of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

As of Monday, students and staff at UNLV are no longer allowed to smoke or vape indoors or outdoors.

The move to be a smoke-free, tobacco-free campus was announced by the university in April.

In a statement Monday, UNLV’s School of Public Health Dean Shawn Gerstenberger cited the negative health effects of smoking and said that 99 percent of smokers start before the age of 27.

“College campuses are an important environment where we can educate students and prevent these behaviors before they begin,” he said.

The new policy prohibits all forms of smoking, tobacco use, marijuana use and unregulated nicotine products, including cigarettes, cigars, pipes, hookahs, e-cigarettes, vape pens and smokeless tobacco like snuff and chew.

It will apply to students, faculty, staff and visitors on all UNLV properties, including its three campuses, the Thomas & Mack Center and all other buildings or facilities owned, operated, leased, occupied or controlled by the university.

Smoking and vaping previously were permitted outdoors on campus.

The proposed policy received the OK from a university policy committee made up of faculty and students in September.

In a news release, the university said it was joining approximately 2,000 other universities across the country that have already implemented a smoke-free policy.

“In public health, we work to protect people and the communities where they live, work, learn, and play,” Gerstenberger said in a statement. “Each time we step on any of our campuses, UNLV faculty, staff, and students are playing a critical role in creating a cleaner and healthier environment for all.”

Contact Lorraine Longhi at 702-387-5298 or llonghi@reviewjournal.com. Follow her @lolonghi on Twitter. Reporter Mary Hynes contributed to this report.