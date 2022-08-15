93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Education

UNLV’s smoke-free policy officially takes effect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2022 - 1:05 pm
 
This April 8, 2022, file photo shows Shawn Gerstenberger, a dean of the School of Public Health ...
This April 8, 2022, file photo shows Shawn Gerstenberger, a dean of the School of Public Health at UNLV in Las Vegas. As of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, students and staff at UNLV are no longer allowed to smoke or vape indoors or outdoors. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
This April 8, 2022, file photo shows a message stating that UNLV is going smoke free. Students ...
This April 8, 2022, file photo shows a message stating that UNLV is going smoke free. Students and staff at UNLV are no longer allowed to smoke or vape indoors or outdoors as of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

As of Monday, students and staff at UNLV are no longer allowed to smoke or vape indoors or outdoors.

The move to be a smoke-free, tobacco-free campus was announced by the university in April.

In a statement Monday, UNLV’s School of Public Health Dean Shawn Gerstenberger cited the negative health effects of smoking and said that 99 percent of smokers start before the age of 27.

“College campuses are an important environment where we can educate students and prevent these behaviors before they begin,” he said.

The new policy prohibits all forms of smoking, tobacco use, marijuana use and unregulated nicotine products, including cigarettes, cigars, pipes, hookahs, e-cigarettes, vape pens and smokeless tobacco like snuff and chew.

It will apply to students, faculty, staff and visitors on all UNLV properties, including its three campuses, the Thomas & Mack Center and all other buildings or facilities owned, operated, leased, occupied or controlled by the university.

Smoking and vaping previously were permitted outdoors on campus.

The proposed policy received the OK from a university policy committee made up of faculty and students in September.

In a news release, the university said it was joining approximately 2,000 other universities across the country that have already implemented a smoke-free policy.

“In public health, we work to protect people and the communities where they live, work, learn, and play,” Gerstenberger said in a statement. “Each time we step on any of our campuses, UNLV faculty, staff, and students are playing a critical role in creating a cleaner and healthier environment for all.”

Contact Lorraine Longhi at 702-387-5298 or llonghi@reviewjournal.com. Follow her @lolonghi on Twitter. Reporter Mary Hynes contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Lake Mead’s unusual summer rise likely aided by monsoon season
Lake Mead’s unusual summer rise likely aided by monsoon season
2
False shooter report causes panic at Las Vegas airport
False shooter report causes panic at Las Vegas airport
3
Injured Raiders star attends Aces game before preseason game
Injured Raiders star attends Aces game before preseason game
4
Storms threaten, but drop limited rain around Las Vegas on Sunday
Storms threaten, but drop limited rain around Las Vegas on Sunday
5
CARTOONS: ‘Honey, I figured out what’s clogging the toilet’
CARTOONS: ‘Honey, I figured out what’s clogging the toilet’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 boasts a slim and durable all-metal body. (Sarah Tew/CNET/TNS)
Best Chromebook deals for students in 2022
CNET.com

With the start of the 2022-23 school year upon as we reach early August, we’ve gone through and collected a list of the best deals on Chromebooks.

 
CCSD welcomes students as 22-23 school year begins
RJ

About 300,000 students returned to classrooms Monday at more than 360 campuses in the Clark County School District, the nation’s fifth-largest district.