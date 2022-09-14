UNR dorm reopens 3 years after boiler explosions

Argenta Hall welcomed back students in mid-August at the University of Nevada, Reno. Blasts in July 2019 injured eight people and led to significant building damage.

Boiler explosions blew out walls and windows in 2019 at this University of Nevada, Reno dormitory. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)(Foto AP / Scott Sonner)

The University of Nevada, Reno's Argenta Hall reopened in August after being remodeled following 2019 boiler explosions that severely damaged the building. (Photo courtesy of University of Nevada, Reno)

Three years after it was significantly damaged by boiler explosions, Argenta Hall has reopened to students at the University of Nevada, Reno.

A boiler failure caused two blasts on July 5, 2019, at the residence hall. Eight people, including six students, suffered minor injuries.

Since Argenta Hall welcomed back students in mid-August, “I think the biggest impact is community and engagement,” said Dean Kennedy, executive director of residential life, housing and food services at UNR.

About 2,900 students are living in the residential core of campus, he said, noting it’s easier for students to connect with peers and get more involved at the university.

Following the 2019 explosions, Argenta Hall was uninhabitable, so UNR was left to search for other places to accommodate students.

About 1,300 students were housed at Sky Tower at Circus Circus Reno for the first school year following the explosions. Then, the university leased two private apartment complexes.

Blasts also damaged adjacent Nye Hall, which reopened in summer 2020.

In total, the boiler explosions led to an estimated $130 million in costs, including property cleanup and renovations, alternative student housing and lost enrollment, according to data provided by the university.

The Nevada System of Higher Education had a $500,000 deductible, and the rest was covered by insurance, a UNR spokeswoman said.

Argenta Hall originally opened in 2000, and a second phase was completed in 2004, according to the university’s website.

The eight-story building can now accommodate 750 students and is about 90 percent occupied, Kennedy said. Most of the residents are first-year students.

Argenta Hall includes a redesigned dining commons, The Downunder, on the ground floor, with increased capacity.

Residence hall rooms — most of which are triple occupancy — received new paint and carpet, and some new furniture.

Before the explosions, the building had laundry rooms on every floor. Based on student feedback, those are now on one floor, freeing up space to create individual study rooms and larger community spaces.

Pending lawsuits

Two lawsuits have been filed in Washoe County District Court related to the boiler explosions. Online court records show both are pending.

A UNR spokeswoman said Tuesday the university is unable to comment on pending litigation.

In early June, Zurich American Insurance Co. filed a lawsuit against Battle Born Boiler & Mechanical alleging negligence.

The insurance company alleges in a complaint it has suffered more than $15,000 in damages, “an amount to be proven at trial,” according to court documents.

According to the complaint, the boiler company should have known that because of improper installation, repair and maintenance of the boiler, “the services provided fell below the standard of care” and “violated applicable safety codes.”

The lawsuit also claims the boiler company “failed to properly calibrate a boiler servo motor” and that it resulted in the explosions, according to court documents.

Gilbert Hernandez, an attorney representing Zurich American Insurance, declined to comment.

Steven Guinn, an attorney representing Battle Born Boiler & Mechanical, said Tuesday the boiler company is no longer in existence and has some insurance. He said he expects the case to be resolved soon.

In a separate lawsuit related to the boiler explosions, two dining room workers — Sung Cho and Roman Deanda — filed a complaint in June 2021 against Battle Born Boiler & Mechanical and the Board of Regents.

They’re alleging negligence and are seeking more than $15,000 in damages.

Cho and Deanda were working for Chartwells, a contractor, in Argenta Hall’s dining room at the time of the explosions, according to court records.

Records say they were injured, but details about the nature or severity of their injuries were not provided.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.