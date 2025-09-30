UNR president responds to DOJ investigation referral over UndocuPack

University of Nevada, Reno, President Brian Sandoval said a resource hub under federal scrutiny is not federally funded and is available to the entire campus community.

Brian Sandoval, center, president of the University of Nevada, Reno, attends the Board of Regents meeting at UNLV, on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval said Tuesday that a program under federal scrutiny for offering resources to undocumented students is not federally funded and is available to the entire campus community, according to a letter addressed to faculty and students.

Department of Justice officials sent an investigation referral to Education Secretary Linda McMahon requesting a probe of whether UNR was using tax dollars to “subsidize or promote illegal immigration.” Friday’s request was co-signed by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon and Sigal Chattah, the acting U.S. attorney in Nevada.

“Several claims in the DOJ letter do not accurately reflect how our University operates, particularly in relation to financial aid distribution and student support services,” Sandoval said.

The referral letter cited UNR’s “UndocuPack” program, a resource hub geared toward students who are undocumented or in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Dhillon and Chattah alleged that the program was steering “illegal aliens toward financial aid, scholarships, and career opportunities that do not require applicants to provide a Social Security Number.”

They cited a 1996 federal law that prohibits “most taxpayer-funded benefits” for undocumented immigrants.

No federal dollars

Sandoval countered that federal dollars don’t pay for UndocuPack, which offers aid to all UNR students. He said that the program offers similar resources that are available at educational institutions across the U.S.

“It also provides learning and information resources for the University faculty and staff,” Sandoval said.

After receiving the letter, UNR took down the program’s website, “allowing us to thoroughly review the program and information at this time, ensuring the program follows state and federal law, and is in accordance with the U.S. Constitution.”

The single full-time employee who works for the program remained at the university, according to UNR.

Sandoval noted that while they are not eligible for the Federal Financial Aid program, certain undocumented residents and DACA recipients who graduated from a Nevada high school may qualify for in-state tuition, state financial aid and private scholarships.

“These programs do not exclude students based on immigration status or residency, per state law,” he said.

‘Appropriate legal channels’

Sandoval said that UNR will respond to the DOJ referral “through the appropriate legal channels.”

The Nevada System of Higher Education said it was aware of the referral, adding that it will continue complying with state and federal law.

The Department of Education could not be reached for a response, and Chattah’s office declined to comment.

“The University has remained in compliance with federal and state law, as well as the Nevada and United States Constitutions regarding adherence to federal and state eligibility requirements for undocumented students for federal aid and scholarships,” Sandoval wrote. “In addition, we have made good, and will continue to make good on our commitment in ensuring a respectful, supportive, and welcoming environment on our campus where all our students have access to the tools they need for success.”

