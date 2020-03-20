UNR reverses course, gives dorm residents months to get belongings

The university had previously given students less than a week to move out to comply with the closure of all nonessential operations directed by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The University of Nevada, Reno, will give on-campus residents more time to collect their belongings before dorms close for the remainder of the spring semester, after receiving criticism from families who said the school’s Wednesday deadline would be impossible to meet.

The university had previously given students less than a week’s notice to move out by 5 p.m. Wednesday as part of the closure of all nonessential operations urged by Gov. Steve Sisolak this week.

But parents said it was not possible for them to return to the campus so quickly with students on spring break and travel discouraged because of the coronavirus outbreak.

UNR said in a news release Friday that it will instead allow students until the end of the semester May 13 to move out. If a student resident has belongings remaining in the residence hall room after spring break, those rooms will be locked until the student arrives to collect them.

Student residents will also receive a prorated refund for their dorms, another point of contention among parents who did not want to pay for rooms their students would not be living in.

Those who purchased meal plans will also be refunded a prorated amount based on the number of weeks remaining in the semester, the release said.

Students who intend to stay in the dorms, such as international students and those experiencing homelessness, will be expected to pay for their housing and meal plan contracts.

UNLV has requested that students move out by Saturday. Those who cannot are asked to contact the housing office for shipping options. The university also will accommodate students who cannot move out.

