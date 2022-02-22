US Education Secretary to tour area schools, talk pandemic recovery

Miguel Cordona will visit schools with members of Nevada’s congressional delegation as he talks with parents, students and teachers about effective recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona speaks during a visit with first lady Jill Biden to Bergen Community College in Paramus, N.J., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

WASHINGTON — Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will tour Las Vegas schools this week to talk with students and parents about the coronavirus pandemic recovery, officials said Tuesday.

Cordona will visit schools with members of Nevada’s congressional delegation as he talks with parents, students and teachers about effective recovery from the coronavirus pandemic over the past two years.

The secretary will tour Spring Valley High School with Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., on Thursday, and discuss mental health support with students and counselors.

Cordona will also visit Clark High School with Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., and discuss the importance of after-school activities and enrichment programs.

The secretary encouraged students to participate in at least one extracurricular activity as part of his list of priorities to support students following the disruptive pandemic, according to the Department of Education.

Also on Thursday, Cardona and Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., will join a round table with parents and educators at Charlotte Hill Elementary School to talk about the importance of Individuals with Disabilities Education Act programs.

Cardona and Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., will tour the College of Southern Nevada and Cheyenne High School where they will speak to the importance of schools effectively using American Rescue Plan funds.

