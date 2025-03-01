Want to hear from the CCSD superintendent candidates? School to host forum
The event will take place at Rancho High School. Finalists Jhone Ebert, Ben Shuldiner and Jesse Welsh will be there.
The Clark County School District will host a community forum this month where attendees can learn more about the three finalists for the district’s superintendent job.
The three-hour event will take place beginning at 5 p.m. on March 10 at Rancho High School. Finalists Jhone Ebert, Ben Shuldiner and Jesse Welsh will be there, the district said in a news release.
Three different groups — parents and students, community members, and staff members — will get 45 minutes each with all three candidates during the forum.
Rancho High School is at 1900 Searles Avenue, near North Eastern and East Owens avenues.
