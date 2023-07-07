103°F
Education

Want to talk to Jara? CCSD superintendent plans community meetings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2023 - 4:19 pm
 
Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks during a news conference at the CCSD building in May 2023 ...
Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks during a news conference at the CCSD building in May 2023 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara will hold more than a dozen “Java with Jara” community meetings this month and in August.

Community members are invited to attend a session to “discuss issues that matter to you and your family, including the impact of the recent legislative session on K-12 education,” the district said in a Friday post on Twitter.

RVSPs are required, and attendance is limited to 20 people at each session.

Here’s a list of planned events:

— 4:30 p.m. July 18 at Sambalatte, 750 S. Rampart Blvd. Suite 9 in Las Vegas.

— 4:30 p.m. July 19 at Ramanos Mercato Italiano, 2016 Via Firenze Suite 110 in Henderson.

— 6 p.m. July 25 at Moapa Education Support Center, 17 1/2 Lincoln Ave. in Moapa.

— 6 p.m. July 26 at Panera Bread, 1520 E. Craig Road in North Las Vegas.

— 6 p.m. July 27 at Starbucks, 7050 S. Durango Drive in Las Vegas.

— 8 a.m. Aug. 2 at Dam Roast House, 554 Nevada Way in Boulder City.

— 1 p.m. Aug. 4 at Savor Coffee, 6811 S. Eastern Ave. Suite 104-D in Las Vegas.

— 8 a.m. Aug. 9 at Starbucks, 1925 N. M.L.K. Blvd. in Las Vegas.

— 8 a.m. Aug. 10 at Founders Coffee, 6410 S. Durango Drive Suite 100 in Las Vegas.

— 8 a.m. Aug. 17 at Caffeine Machine, 4520 S. Hualapai Way Suite 109 in Las Vegas.

— 7:30 a.m. Aug. 24 at Viva Las Arepas, 1616 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Unit 120 in Las Vegas.

— 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at Laughlin Junior/Senior High School, 1900 Cougar Drive.

— 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at Starbucks, 6381 Centennial Center Blvd. in Las Vegas.

— 9 a.m. Aug. 31 at Jolt Coffee at the Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas.

To RSVP, visit engage.ccsd.net/java.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

