Wanted: Hundreds of school crossing guards in Clark County

Hiring events are coming up next month for those interested in becoming school crossing guards when a new school year begins in early August.

Hundreds of crossing guards are needed to serve in unincorporated Clark County, as well as Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.

The Crossing Guard Company, a division of All City Management Services, contracts with local municipalities to provide crossing guards, Clark County said in a news release Monday.

Crossing guards make $15 per hour and typically work close to where they live, according to the release.

School hours vary, but crossing guards work an hour in the morning and an hour in the afternoon.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, pass an agility and balance assessment, and complete fingerprinting and drug and alcohol screenings.

Job seekers should email their name and phone number to LasVegasJobs@TheCrossingGuardCompany.com. The company will follow up to provide more information and schedule interviews, which will be conducted during hiring events at local parks.

Hiring events are slated for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 25 at Aloha Shores Park in Las Vegas, July 26 at Heritage Park in Henderson, July 27 at Desert Breeze Park in Las Vegas and July 28 at Gary Reese Freedom Park in Las Vegas.

