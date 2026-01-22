‘We’re people too’: High schoolers across valley walk out to protest ICE

A group of Canyon Springs High School students left class early to protest federal immigration policies. Some said they have family who have been detained by ICE.

Josias Soria hasn’t forgotten the day he says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained his father.

The Canyon Springs High School sophomore said his mom and dad were having food at a local Denny’s in July when ICE agents appeared, called out his father’s name and arrested him. For two months, Soria said the only contact he had with his detained dad was through occasional phone calls.

“I didn’t have a lot of emotional support at the time they took my dad,” Soria said. “I was struggling financially, mentally, and it messed me up a lot. It messed up my family a lot.”

His father’s arrest was one of the reasons Soria joined dozens of Canyon Springs students to walk out of classrooms Wednesday in protest of ICE. It was part of a series of walkouts at high schools across the valley after a flyer circulating on social media called on students to stand up against what it described as “the consistent power I.C.E. is abusing.”

Earlier this week, a Henderson City Council meeting saw more than three dozen people urge council members to end the city’s agreement allowing ICE to hold detainees at the Henderson Detention Center.

The protests followed a national trend of students walking out of class to denounce federal immigration policies after ICE agent Jonathan Ross fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis on Jan. 7. High schoolers across the country — including in cities like Tucson, Chicago and New Orleans — participated in walkouts this week, according to media reports.

Dancing and shouting

At the North Las Vegas high school, students shouted anti-ICE slogans while dancing to music queued up by Cindy Orosco, a Canyon Springs alumnus. Orosco brought a Bluetooth speaker and joined her sister Susy, a Canyon Springs senior, to play what she called her protest playlist: songs with anti-police messages in both English and Spanish.

Orosco, who has Mexican and Salvadoran roots, said one of her uncles was detained by ICE about a month ago. She said it’s important for citizens to exercise their right to speak freely against ICE.

“We’re people too, and they should have some sort of remorse,” Orosco said of ICE agents.

In a statement, the school district said students who walked out would receive unexcused absences unless their parents excused them from attending school, but added that “CCSD encourages students to be active participants in democracy.”

“The District supports all students who are willing to take the time to research important issues and express their opinions civilly and peacefully,” the statement read. “Additionally, children in Nevada are entitled to a free appropriate public education, irrespective of their immigration status. The Clark County School District does not check any student’s immigration status and is not responsible for enforcing federal immigration law.”

Mixed participation

The Metropolitan Police Department said in an X post Wednesday afternoon that it was monitoring several schools around the valley where students were walking out to protest ICE. Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters visited four high schools in Henderson as well as the east and central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning but did not see any students protesting.

During a walkout at Desert Rose High School in North Las Vegas, Clark County School District Police Department Lt. Bryan Zink told the Review-Journal that a vehicle struck one 17-year-old female student.

Zink said the student had stepped off the curb into oncoming traffic and was struck by a vehicle that appeared to have been slowing down. The student was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and the driver, who cooperated with police, did not appear to be impaired, Zink added.

Though some showed support for reigning in federal immigration agents, others in the valley said they feel more positive about ICE’s actions.

Yadusha Jones, chairwoman of the conservative group Moms for Liberty in Clark County, said she supports ICE’s mission to remove people in the country illegally. Jones called the student protests inappropriate and said teachers should not have let their students walk out.

“Go back to class and stay in a child’s place and learn,” Jones said. “Let your parents deal with the worldly issues that they were governed to do. As a child, you need to be in class learning.”

As he watched his classmates protest, Soria said he felt joy seeing people from different backgrounds come together to support immigrants.

“They say they’re here to protect our land, but this land is stolen. This is Indigenous land, it’s not their land,” Soria said of ICE. “We built the United States. We helped them out and now they’re kicking us out.”

