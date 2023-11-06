76°F
Education

West Preparatory Academy teacher arrested, charged with child abuse

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2023 - 3:52 pm
 
Yolanda Gallman (Clark County School District Police Department)
Yolanda Gallman (Clark County School District Police Department)

Clark County School District police arrested a teacher Friday following an investigation at West Preparatory Academy at Charles I. West Hall.

According to CCSD police, 64-year-old Yolanda Gallman was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse or neglect and one count of abuse of a vulnerable person.

Gallman has been a teacher in the district since July 2022. She is on house arrest, police said.

Court records state that Gallman has also been instructed to have no contact with minors and to stay away from West Preparatory Academy.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

