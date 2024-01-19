43°F
Education

Who gets paid the most at UNLV?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2024 - 6:02 am
 
Former UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo listens to offensive lineman Amani Trigg-Wright during the firs ...
Former UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo listens to offensive lineman Amani Trigg-Wright during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. Arroyo was the highest paid employee at UNLV in 2022. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger calls a play against the Utah State Aggies during the first half o ...
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger calls a play against the Utah State Aggies during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Kruger was among the top paid UNLV employees in 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Dr. Marc J. Kahn, dean of the UNLV School of Medicine, speaks during the national Match Day at ...
Dr. Marc J. Kahn, dean of the UNLV School of Medicine, speaks during the national Match Day at the UNLV School of medicine, as her husband Adam looks on Friday, March, 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. Mastrantonio was matched with Sunrise Health and University of Utah and Health. Kahn was among the top paid UNLV employees in 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Higher education in Nevada can come with some pretty high salaries.

University salary data shows that more than a quarter of UNLV staff made more than $100,000 in 2022 and that was before benefits were included in the calculation.

Former head football coach Marcus Arroyo was paid the most — $1.5 million a year — before he was fired in November 2022, the payroll records show.

Here are the five other top-paid employees at UNLV:

Dr. Michael Scheidler, the chief of pediatric surgery at the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine, received a salary of nearly $865,000.

Dr. Buddhadeb Dawn, professor and chairman of the internal medicine department at the medical school, was paid $765,542.

— Men’s Basketball Head Coach Kevin Kruger’s salary was $750,000.

Dr. Robert Wang, professor and chairman of the otolaryngology department for head and neck surgery, was paid nearly $701,000.

Dr. Marc Kahn, dean of the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine and vice president for health affairs, received a total salary of $656,000.

The university’s most recent salary data is from 2022. Although UNLV has not released last year’s pay data, news reports show football coach Barry Odom is making $1.75 million a year starting in 2023.

